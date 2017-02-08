Riz Ahmed: Muslim Ban, Hollywood Activism, and Diversity
.@rizmc discusses Donald Trump, the #MuslimBan and Hollywood activism. https://t.co/11raqqGMwK— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 8, 2017
Muslim Ban: Thinks the travel ban is discriminatory, un-American, and goes against America's values
His Political Rap Music: Doesn't rap with the intent of being political, he's speaking about his own personal experiences (i.e. extra TSA checks at airports). Thinks people consider it political because it's a perspective they're not used to.
Celebrities and Politics: Thinks that individuals who have a platform in these instances have a moral responsibility to speak up. Also, America essentially elected a celebrity as President, so why can't celebrities comment on politics?
Diversity in Hollywood: Thinks it's about investing in new voices and stories which will help to break down barriers between different groups of people. Thinks that people are starting to see that these risks can pay off in film and television.
https://youtu.be/gPayKb39Kao
