Selena Gomez Talks About Going Away During A Difficult Time Last Year
Selena Gomez is producing a show about a teenager's suicide and reveals why this story feels close to home for her: https://t.co/ykjP0h0rW8 pic.twitter.com/iZds9Ng8Xm— E! News (@enews) February 9, 2017
- When her show began production she went off to rehab for 90 days cause she was having a "difficult" time. Met kids who dealt with same issues as the show covers.
- Hate social media and what people think is "reality", adding "There are 17-year-old's that look older than me and that freaks me out. We're just so disconnected from people now. Teens just really want [a connection]."
- Her high school was disney, hated that adults had the audacity to tell her how to live when she was a teen (??wtf?)
SourceSource
<3
Hates it so much that she can't stop updating her story on snapchat/instagram all this week.