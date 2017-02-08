Selena Gomez Talks About Going Away During A Difficult Time Last Year

Social media or not there would still be 17 year olds who looked older than you sis.. Reply

Thread

Link

her self awareness is apparent in that quote lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's weird though, I remember went on andy cohen she specifically mentioned she had a babyface......like, did she forget?????? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she says a lot of things she forgets apparently lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Here for OP <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I would give almost everything I have to afford to go away for a few months to a treatment center. Reply

Thread

Link

Everything okay? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I mean I'm trudging along! I just think that going to one of those centers where you can put your entire focus and life towards your demons with professionals has got to be beneficial. Like, just to step away from life and not have to balance work, school, family, kids, etc that everyone does and get to 100% focus on overcoming your demons and stuff. It just seems like a really nice treatment, especially for someone like myself who has been struggling for so long that even my mom is to the point where if I can't overcome my demons, just don't off myself in the house. Idk how that turned into a sob story lmaoooo I'm a rambling mess! Hopefully this comment makes sense I just think treatment centers seem really helpful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someday! Maybe there are ones where you can do like payment options of community service to pay for it. They seem really beneficial Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let us know if there is anything we can do to help, bb. And give those cutie puppies some lovin' for me! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will! 💗 I didn't mean like, I need one or else. They just seem like people who struggle long-term go to them and are finally able to overcome their demons because they were able to 100% focus on overcoming them for a period of time. Just seems beneficial is all! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her use of 'went away' makes it sound like she went to a florence crittenton home Reply

Thread

Link