I'm loving these little videos Josh is putting out, it's so cute. This one is obviously the best though 😂 Reply

ok give judi dench a sw role Reply

nooo i legit thought i missed her casting and now i'm disappointed Reply

I hope until December it's just Famous People Bother Daisy Ridley about Episode 8. Reply

please tell me she was disgusted Reply

these are so cute, I'd love for her and Judi to be on the Graham Norton show before/after they've gotta promo this Reply

This is super cute. Reply

holy shit i'm honestly crying at the way the dame flicks her eyes down like "shit ok not that question, let's try another" Reply

