73 Questions with Lena Dunham



Lena Dunham did Vogue's awkward scripted Pornhub interview, answering questions about topics ranging from her home, her boyfriend, never wearing bras, and what she would say to Donald Trump.


"highlights," if you will:
-has never finished reading The Great Gatsby
-Jemima gets the most drunk at a Girls party
-Allison Williams is the most comfortable filming sex scenes
-being misunderstood scares her the most
-theater is next on her to-do list
-her next tattoo will be the word “nasty” on her butt, done by Jemima
-would want to shoot a love scene with tom hardy

