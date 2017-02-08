73 Questions with Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham did Vogue's awkward scripted Pornhub interview, answering questions about topics ranging from her home, her boyfriend, never wearing bras, and what she would say to Donald Trump.
"highlights," if you will:
-has never finished reading The Great Gatsby
-Jemima gets the most drunk at a Girls party
-Allison Williams is the most comfortable filming sex scenes
-being misunderstood scares her the most
-theater is next on her to-do list
-her next tattoo will be the word “nasty” on her butt, done by Jemima
-would want to shoot a love scene with tom hardy
source
who else will be hate-watching the Girls premiere this sunday
You're not misunderstood. You're hated, and rightly so.
Not reading this because idc about her personally or her answers to these questions, but The Great Gatsby is so short! It's an afternoon read.
I feel her on The Great Gatsby, that book is GGAARRRBBAAGGGEE
-her house is decorated like her voice sounds
-queer and feminist resistance but the only black in there are the fucking bow ties
-everything about the shirt on that giambattista was a mistake AND YOU KNOW IT LENA
-"women complaining about their newly adopted robot children" that scene was already in SATC2 and their dresses were better
-I'm like 90% sure I saw her house on Variety's Real Estalker
-I would run the fuck away from a partner who had dolls of us
-"you guys seem to have a lot of fucking time on your hands" YOU SEEM TO HAVE A LOT OF SHITTY THINGS TO SAY
-I rebuke the idea of Eloise being anywhere near your ass
-c*nt is the worst swear word
-thank you interviewer for the heads-up that she was going to sing again
thatsbait.gif