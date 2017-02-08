73 Questions with Lena Dunham

fuck her, but yeah, i'll probably watch this season :/ Reply

Thread

Link

i hope she runs for Senator or President soon. Reply

Thread

Link



good luck booking that love scene you speak of Reply

Thread

Link

I'm kind of jealous of women who can get away with not wearing bras. I'm a D cup and it hurts sometimes if I don't wear bras and I get a lot of inappropriate looks and comments. Reply

Thread

Link

same. i'm a g and whip that shit off when i come home, but i wouldn't dare leave the house like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm a G too and i don't even think i'd leave the house if it was on fire without my bra on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm an A cup and even i still wear my bras day and night Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ew. I'm so fucking sick of seeing her. Reply

Thread

Link

this fug white devil Reply

Thread

Link

she has a nice house. Reply

Thread

Link

"being misunderstood scares her the most"



You're not misunderstood. You're hated, and rightly so. Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

frankly don't want to know the answers Reply

Thread

Link

gross at that tattoo, unless she's joking. Reply

Thread

Link

Ew Reply

Thread

Link

I dipped into bookstore the other day and overheard a white girl talking to her white friend how she found Not That Kind of Girl and that Lena was her "queen". Reply

Thread

Link

did you push the bookshelf they were standing by so it toppled over them and crushed their bodies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omgosh lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll be watching. I like the show a lot, but I think this is a good time to end it.



Not reading this because idc about her personally or her answers to these questions, but The Great Gatsby is so short! It's an afternoon read. Reply

Thread

Link

I think I'd rather die than try and watch this, these are already always so damn awkward I care barely stand it with people I LIKE!!





I feel her on The Great Gatsby, that book is GGAARRRBBAAGGGEE Reply

Thread

Link

I just heard about the Jeff Sessions bullshit so sorry Lena, you're gonna take the brunt of my anger.



-her house is decorated like her voice sounds



-queer and feminist resistance but the only black in there are the fucking bow ties



-everything about the shirt on that giambattista was a mistake AND YOU KNOW IT LENA



-"women complaining about their newly adopted robot children" that scene was already in SATC2 and their dresses were better



-I'm like 90% sure I saw her house on Variety's Real Estalker



-I would run the fuck away from a partner who had dolls of us



-"you guys seem to have a lot of fucking time on your hands" YOU SEEM TO HAVE A LOT OF SHITTY THINGS TO SAY



-I rebuke the idea of Eloise being anywhere near your ass



-c*nt is the worst swear word



-thank you interviewer for the heads-up that she was going to sing again Reply

Thread

Link

haven't finished the great gatsby either. i will be contently ignoring her show. Reply

Thread

Link

i've never heard her speak and omg did not expect her to sound like that for some reason Reply

Thread

Link

I'm used to her voice since my mom and roommates all like Girls and I've watched it with them, what were you expecting her to sound like? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love reading Lena posts and predicting which detail will piss users off 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I also never finished the great gatsby I found it boring and pretentious. I cliff noted the whole thing and wrote an amazing essay on his death scene Reply

Thread

Link



Judging anyone who thinks - or even pretends to think - The Great Gatsby is a good book. Reply

Thread

Link

I love the first half, but then it gets so boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I was just watching Clueless. Paul Rudd is timeless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Basically. I'll always love him making Josh randomly wear a KU hat in the movie. Rock Chalk, Paul!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only watched the first two minutes. I like homes that have a lot of character but the paint colors 😑 Reply

Thread

Link

Tom Hardy isn't bad to look at and I can't blame her for not finishing The Great Gatsby. I didn't think it was all that, and frankly I'm tired of works by white men. Unless the white man in question is Rick Riordan. Bill Bryson has some great moments. And David Foster Wallace is great in small doses. Reply

Thread

Link

I love DFW's essays, but yeah I get what you mean about small doses. I keep trying to finish Infinite Jest but it is taking me forever, not just because it's long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still lol when I think of that tumblr post that showed a round table discussion with her in it and she had been blurred out lmfaoooo Reply

Thread

Link

fuck right out of my theatre community you stupid cow Reply

Thread

Link

-her next tattoo will be the word “nasty” on her butt, done by Jemima



thatsbait.gif Reply

Thread

Link