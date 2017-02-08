Divergent Star Shailene Woodley Officially Passes on TV Movie
Divergent Star Shailene Woodley Officially Passes on TV Movie - https://t.co/z2lsJCNuBZ pic.twitter.com/NOHit9tbGG— Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 9, 2017
- Told an interviewer that she isn't going to be on the television show.
source
Hell the movie will probably be about a whole new group and they keep seeing the original group on some Screen and they are working with them and then they meet up in the end and that's when she dies. That introduces us to the cast of the TV show while finishing off the other story.
but
I still don't have none of that interest 😂
At least she's growing out of the teen roles.