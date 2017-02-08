Celebs tweet about Senate confirming Sessions as AG
With the exception of alleged Democrat Joe Manchin III of West Virginia who voted to confirm, Senators voted along party lines. Both Independents voted against Sessions.
Congratulations, America. We have an oil man at State, a billionaire idiot at Education, and a racist as Attorney General. #SwampRats— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 9, 2017
"Rights are won only by those who make their voices heard." - Harvey Milk.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 9, 2017
Sessions is a revolting choice. The fight continues. #Resist
ICYMI: #JeffersonBeauregardSessionsIII was deemed too racist to be a federal judge but he was just confirmed to be US Attorney General. 😒— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 9, 2017
(Unless you're not white and you would like to vote) https://t.co/bxvxlNXqR5— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 9, 2017
DEAR CONGRESS, WATCH THIS VIDEO https://t.co/0WI7jb1dmQ & then tell us how you could appoint Sessions @SenateMajLdr @SpeakerRyan— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 8, 2017
i can't believe more Democrats didn't make a bigger deal about this.
only one of them is proudly named after multiple racist traitors!
he's the complete opposite, though :P
this situation is so fucked
I wrote my (moderate Republican) senator and asked her to please do the right thing and vote against confirming Sessions because he is a danger to women and minorities, and she wrote me back:
"I have known Senator Jeff Sessions for 20 years, and I have never witnessed anything to suggest that Senator Sessions is other than a fair-minded, dedicated public servant and a decent man. Although he and I disagree on a number of policy issues, I know him to be honest and principled. He is an individual who works hard, believes in public service, and acts with integrity."
There's just no fucking hope as long as the Republicans have a majority in the Senate. No hope at all.
manchin should just admit he's a fucking pos republican already.
She's considered a moderate Republican, but that's kind of like calling someone a moderate fascist at this point - it doesn't mean much.
I need time to escape.
it's also a misogynistic slur.