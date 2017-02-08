Celebs tweet about Senate confirming Sessions as AG

jfc let me just leave this planet. i am so disgusted with this country.



i can't believe more Democrats didn't make a bigger deal about this.



In the American political system, one party is considered especially heinous. These are their stories.



LAW & ORDER: GOP



*dundun* — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 8, 2017

If someone gave me a list of names and said pick out the racist without knowing anything else about the person, and Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III was on the list, it would 100% be my first choice.



I've seen dipshit Republicans say "oh, but when we say Barack Hussein Obama it's wrong" like it's the same thing and NOPE



only one of them is proudly named after multiple racist traitors! Reply

hey now..i named my kitten Beauregard!! >:(



he's the complete opposite, though :P Reply

What's funny is that his family doesn't know their confederate history very well. Jefferson Davis and Pierre G.T. Beauregard hated each other. Reply

What about "Fred Christ Trump" Reply

I think the worst part of this is that I wasn't even surprised when my BBC app notified me of the news. Reply

None of these are surprising. I knew all of his cabinet picks would be confirmed. The republicans are the majority and none of them are shit. Reply

oh good, time for my daily politically-influenced panic attack, swell. Hope he drops dead soon! Reply

i'm on anxiety meds but i feel like they've stopped working



this situation is so fucked Reply

there's like 20 people at least who need to drop dead before we can relax now, sadly Reply

smh at our government. republicunts are the fucking worst. Reply

Yup.



I wrote my (moderate Republican) senator and asked her to please do the right thing and vote against confirming Sessions because he is a danger to women and minorities, and she wrote me back:



"I have known Senator Jeff Sessions for 20 years, and I have never witnessed anything to suggest that Senator Sessions is other than a fair-minded, dedicated public servant and a decent man. Although he and I disagree on a number of policy issues, I know him to be honest and principled. He is an individual who works hard, believes in public service, and acts with integrity."



There's just no fucking hope as long as the Republicans have a majority in the Senate. No hope at all. Reply

Just endless sighs.



manchin should just admit he's a fucking pos republican already. Reply

He is more or less. He is from WV. He often sides with the Republicans. Reply

He's only a Democrat when it suits his purposes but a Republican the rest of the time. On the ideological spectrum, Susan Collins is more liberal than him IIRC. Reply

Parent

Susan Collins is the Senator who wrote me the letter I quoted from a few comments above yours, telling me that Jeff Sessions is a "fair-minded, dedicated public servant and a decent man", is "honest and principled" and "acts with integrity".



She's considered a moderate Republican, but that's kind of like calling someone a moderate fascist at this point - it doesn't mean much.

So how long before he makes slavery legal again?



I need time to escape. Reply

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Silencing Sen. Elizabeth Warren "was long overdue" https://t.co/0MuqdZOMOb pic.twitter.com/jEv3nSVdek — CNN (@CNN) February 8, 2017 This tool legit said she was asking for it. Fuck this bitch and McCain, neither will ever stand up to Trump. Reply

gop glee over this legit makes me nauseous. this is straight up patriarchy and rape culture at work. I hope they all die smh Reply

Sen. Graham's cellphone destruction video is still on YouTube. Where is that guy? Reply

i'm starting to crush on jake tapper & i'm not sure how i feel about that Reply

his takedown of goblin queen yesterday was so hot lmaooo Reply

Sameeeeeee he's such a well aged sassy daddy Reply

Parent

So now we sit and wait to see which obedient attack dog follows orders. Arf arf!! https://t.co/GXBrHDblQp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 8, 2017

He is on GOP's hitlist Reply

This country has so much to be ashamed for but this is one of the most disgusting things to happen in government since the election! Good luck getting justice as a brown person, LGBTQ, woman, or poor person. It just got 1000x harder. Reply

I'd resigned myself to assuming that it would happen, but god, I still fucking hate everything Reply

Republicans are the fucking worst. Reply

Please start calling them Republicunts! Reply

I feel like that is unfairly maligning vaginas! Reply

Because misogynistic slurs are definitely the way to go. 👌🏽 Reply

please don't. cunts have never done anything wrong. it's also a misogynistic slur. Reply

proud to have a cunt and i'm definitely not proud of republicans, so let's leave this one. Reply

