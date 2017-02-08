Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Elizabeth Debicki joins Viola Davis in Steve McQueen's Widows


  • The film is about four widows who take over a heist planned by their husbands after their husbands die.

  • Other widows are Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo.

  • There is supposed to be a 4th widow and it is rumoured McQueen is looking to cast a Latina actress.

I've liked Debecki in everything I've seen her in. Who do you think should be the 4th widow, ONTD?
