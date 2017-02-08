Elizabeth Debicki joins Viola Davis in Steve McQueen's Widows

Either a Latina or an Asian woman McQueen!



Honestly, I want to see Lucy Liu in more movies. But she's in Elementary land. That's one person I want in a movie. If not, Constance Wu please! Reply

Thread

Link

what about the mom from fresh off the boat? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Constance Wu is the mom from Fresh Off the Boat! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want Eva Longoria as the fourth widow. Or anyone from Devious Maids. Or Justina Machado. Reply

Thread

Link

I just watched Eva during her MAKERS Conference segment. Woman is a fucking legend and needs to do better movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree completely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES JUSTINA



shes so good in odaat (and i love her in jtv too) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would LOVE Eva. She's amazing and needs to be in more better things all the time starting yesterday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Elizabeth Debicki, and I´m always rooting for tall women! She has the same height as me(she is 1cm taller than me but okay) 1.9m/6.2feet



Reply

Thread

Link

eva mendes pls Reply

Thread

Link

I am also hf this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he wants a Latina I hope Gina Torres gets it because that would just cement my love for this cast.



Melissa or Stephanie from B99 are also acceptable. Just please stay away from Zoe. Reply

Thread

Link

omg you naming all my queens rn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg this sounds amazing Reply

Thread

Link

I guess this was the role Jennifer Lawrence was considered to play. Reply

Thread

Link

elizabeth debicki was the best part of the night manager imo--took a character that could've been very stock and one-note and instead infused her with warmth and sympathy so go go elizabeth! and ofc viola always Reply

Thread

Link

I like her in TNM but I wish they had beefed up her role some more. She was interesting but ultimately she didn't have a lot to do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i was really hoping that they would let her do something other than be a sex object for the two main dudes but...alas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes!! My 6'3 queen!! Reply

Thread

Link

Seeing that picture makes me want to get a pixie cut even more than I already do. I'm scared I'll end up regretting it so badly though, 'cause now that I'm chubby I've been using my hair as a shield more than ever (and it's super long). /css Reply

Thread

Link

Love her, love the rest of the cast, love the idea, don't fuck it up Reply

Thread

Link