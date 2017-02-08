Elizabeth Debicki joins Viola Davis in Steve McQueen's Widows
Elizabeth Debicki to co-star with @violadavis in Steve McQueen's "Widows" (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/Jp1eBc6pYa pic.twitter.com/CBcbjjeMwe— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2017
- The film is about four widows who take over a heist planned by their husbands after their husbands die.
- Other widows are Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo.
- There is supposed to be a 4th widow and it is rumoured McQueen is looking to cast a Latina actress.
I've liked Debecki in everything I've seen her in. Who do you think should be the 4th widow, ONTD?
Honestly, I want to see Lucy Liu in more movies. But she's in Elementary land. That's one person I want in a movie. If not, Constance Wu please!
shes so good in odaat (and i love her in jtv too)
Melissa or Stephanie from B99 are also acceptable. Just please stay away from Zoe.
i would perform a human sacrifice to see her in a decent movie