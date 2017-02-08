LeBron and Steph talking about the immigration ban and Trump

I'm so mad because I bought UA shoes for gymming one week ago so my wide ass feet can feel nice. Reply

Thread

Link

This is such a fucking mess. Everyday I get more & more embarrassed by this trash country.



Also, disappointed & not surprised that sessions was confirmed today. Reply

Thread

Link

a friend of mine was complaining that celebrities complaining about trump are getting too much attention which is so shortsighted to me - i hope every championship team has players (if not the whole team) that refuse to go. i hope every time trump does something, there's criticism from famous people who can help keep the conversation going because of their voice/power. my friend thinks that because they're rich and won't be as negatively affected, he doesn't want to listen to them complain, which yes in some ways they won't be as affected on paper...but someone's emotional or mental response to the trump administration and their compassion for how others have been affected should still count? I was basically like so you want them to be exactly like right wing, rich, old people who don't speak up if unaffected? Reply

Thread

Link

TRUMP'S A FAMOUS PERSON. He was a celebrity/pop culture figure before all this nonsense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't imagine any NBA team going there. That's the one I'll be interested in seeing. I'd like to see a whole team decline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Curry, dat was quick. well done. Reply

Thread

Link

Manchin is such a piece of shit.



What another stinging loss. I'm so tired. These people are gonna fucking ruin us all. Reply

Thread

Link

the dscc better not give him a goddamn dime Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nordstrom Just Replied Regarding the Ivanka Trump Line -

What does Trump want? For the company to lose money? #Nordstrom



REWTEET @POTUS pic.twitter.com/IbAMuYKBXw — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) February 8, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

lol i just made a post about that ua endorsement too Reply

Thread

Link

It was already posted earlier today in the comments of the View post I made.



EDIT: It doesn't have it's own post.



Edited at 2017-02-09 01:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and sessions just got confirmed.. Reply

Thread

Link

FUCK YOU REPUBLICANS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and ofc fake dem joe manchin voted yes.



bye i hope your ass is primaried. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





they both can leave already. Under Armour is a flop. Reply

Thread

Link

Is this now a political post or do I have to make a new one because Sessions got confirmed with celebrity reactions? Reply

Thread

Link

i made a sessions post but idk if it'll be approved



mods might hold off for a little while if we just had new posts



Edited at 2017-02-09 01:31 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just submitted like 5 mins ago so I'm confident.mp3. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

curry shouldve gone to nike smh



we didnt have a sessions post right? i made one but i had a tough time finding celebs. come on debra messing Reply

Thread

Link

I'll help you out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thx sis! if i get rejected, u can save us lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chris Evans said something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that I can't talk about this shit on /r/nba because politics is fucking banned. Do they not understand the relationship politics has with basketball? I can't. Reply

Thread

Link

Workers at T.J. Maxx got very clear instructions about where to put signs for Ivanka Trump products: in the garbage https://t.co/IcwDfnnCRQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 8, 2017



Last week, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores sent a note to employees — a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times — telling them to throw away signs for Ivanka Trump products.



“Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into” the racks where most products hang, the note read. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.”



The instruction was to eliminate special displays for the merchandise, “not to remove it from the sales floor,” said Doreen Thompson, a spokeswoman for the TJX Companies, the retailers’ parent corporation.



“We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors,” she said.



Edited at 2017-02-09 01:32 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link



I love it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy that some of the biggest names in the game are using their platform, a lot of players usually stay cocooned up.



also plugging bae:



Reply

Thread

Link



Just a reminder that the Monday Night Massacre was only ONE WEEK ago. How do "we" celebrate the one week anniversary? By rewarding Jeff Sessions! FUCK YOU, AMURICA!

Speaking of "fuck you" and "Sessions," Lindsey Graham responded to the silencing of Elizabeth Warren saying that it has been a long time coming and that Warren was only attempting to slander Sessions in a bid to garner support for her 2020 run.

Reply

Thread

Link

it honestly feels like it's been a month since that.. wow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a week....IT FEELS LIKE ITS BEEN YEARS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I look years older too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link