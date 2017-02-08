LeBron and Steph talking about the immigration ban and Trump
- After accepting the NAACP's Jackie Robinson Award at the Image Awards last week (the show will broadcast Saturday on TVOne), somewhere between his strong showings against Charles Barkley and the Wizards, LeBron James talked to THR about the immigration ban, saying "We should all continue to speak up and fight for ideas that bring people together regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs or any other differences" and that athletes should use their platform to speak out. He added that he is "not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people. I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about."
- Steph Curry, meanwhile, responded to UA head Kevin Plank's assertion that Trump will be an asset, saying “I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et.’”
- He spent all day yesterday talking to people at UA about Plank's statement, and while he feels better after Plank's clarification that Trump is a business asset [fuck off], he qualified it with: "are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it’s only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That’s not the priority. It’s about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that” and hinting that he'll leave if UA adopts Trump's values.
Plank is half-right; Nordstrom is up 4%
Also, disappointed & not surprised that sessions was confirmed today.
What another stinging loss. I'm so tired. These people are gonna fucking ruin us all.
speaking of Nordstrom
Re: speaking of Nordstrom
bye i hope your ass is primaried.
mods might hold off for a little while if we just had new posts
we didnt have a sessions post right? i made one but i had a tough time finding celebs. come on debra messing
Last week, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores sent a note to employees — a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times — telling them to throw away signs for Ivanka Trump products.
“Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into” the racks where most products hang, the note read. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.”
The instruction was to eliminate special displays for the merchandise, “not to remove it from the sales floor,” said Doreen Thompson, a spokeswoman for the TJX Companies, the retailers’ parent corporation.
“We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors,” she said.
also plugging bae:
Speaking of "fuck you" and "Sessions," Lindsey Graham responded to the silencing of Elizabeth Warren saying that it has been a long time coming and that Warren was only attempting to slander Sessions in a bid to garner support for her 2020 run.