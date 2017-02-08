Disney’s Avatar Land Opening Date Revealed, Star Wars Land Coming in 2019

Do people still identify as whatever the species from avatar is? Reply

Plenty, I'm sure. Tumblr's otherkin tag is still embarassingly active. Reply

When did they buy Star Wars? I'm surprised that land didn't come first.



Eh .... whatever, I'd visit it but I wouldn't make a special trip or w/e

yes I read the post I'm just surprised SW land wasn't rushed out.

idk when they bought it but they have had a star wars section at orlando's hollywood studios for awhile now. Reply

OH well that explains why I haven't heard hide nor hair of it, if it's not Epcot or Magic Kingdom it passes me by Reply

Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012 (like, late 2012). they started construction on Star Wars Land in 2016. that's honestly really fast, lol. I'm sure the planning took a while Reply

they could make a whole star wars park and people would make a trip just to go to it. i'm surprised they didn't break ground on it the day they bought star wars Reply

OP do you know how the did the floating island things?



I remember reading that they were gonna have them and I always wondered how will they do that and I see in the pics that they did hmmmmm 🤔 Reply

I would LOVE to have my own Naavi avatar and escape to Pandora. Sexy makeovers for everyone. And my sex life would probably get better. But more importantly, I wouldn't have to deal with this planet's pollution, and I could deal with shitting outdoors because the climate is perfect and we don't have to worry about where to place winter gear where we take a shit. (I avoided ALL food and drink during the women's march because I had no desire to use the portapotties. That fasting served me well!) Reply

i'm legit fascinated that you remember so many aspects of the movie, i don't remember anything Reply

yep. all I remember is that it was boring and there were blue cat people Reply

Disney needs to update Epcot. I went there the other day (had way too much to drink tbh) and there really is nothing to do there besides drink.



Wait, when did MGM turn into Hollywood Studios? Lmao shit, I should pay attention more often.



Edited at 2017-02-09 01:17 am (UTC)

I got a kick out of trying all the different foods. It's super nifty during the flower festival. Reply

i want to go during food & wine festival Reply

If you go, make sure you have money in your bank account. The drinks + tiny ass food adds up, lol. But, go on a slow day, otherwise it won't be enjoyable. Reply

i like it because it makes it a chill day. no running around trying to get a bunch of rides done.



last time we paired it with hollywood studios though and that made a good day. we road sourin and test track and then took a boat over to hollywood studios, spent a few hours there, and then took the boat back to epcot and walked around world showcase and ate dinner there. Reply

I love Epcot because all I want to do is walk around and drink lol. Reply

They're renaming it again soon, too lol. I think Iger said that last quarter? I'm still gonna call it MGM

And, yeah, they need to update Epcot. Rumor a while back was that Ellen's Energy Adventure was going to be replaced by a Guardians coaster. Reply

why Reply

This is so unbelievably late, who even asked for this? Reply

james cameron is never making those sequels right Reply

i was going to ask why are they doing this with the ultra modern stuff but at least it's in Disney World



but Star Wars Land at Disneyland sounds a little much, however, it should be fine.... it just doesn't roll off the tongue like Adventureland or Fantasyland tbh



but i'm old, my feelings don't matter anymore

I still can't believe they wasted all that time and space on such a forgettable movie Reply

mte. I think they planned it back when Avatar was huge. who knew it'd be so forgettable? lol





maybe the sequels will make the land worth it, idk Reply

I came here to say this tbh Reply

yeah i still don't understand why they did this. Reply

They thought it'd compete with HP, I think. Then they purchased Star Wars and shouldn't have bothered with Avatar lol Reply

I wish they could do Star Wars Land faster :o



I moved to SoCal 1 1/2 years ago for grad school, but I'm moving back north after I graduate. because I'm living less than 15 miles from Disneyland now, I bought an annual pass when I moved down here. ngl, I love having it so fucking much. but it sucks that I'll have moved by the time Star Wars Land is complete :( Reply

I'm so excited for this, everything they've shown so far is absolutely spectacular, especially the Hallelujah Mountains and the animatronic Na'vi. Cameron said there's a surprise at the end of the water ride, wonder if it's going to be Home Tree or the Tree of Souls? I'm going to Disney specifically for this in September, can't wait! Reply

does anyone even care about this shit anymore Reply

Update Epcot. BRING MORE RIDES LIKE THE ONES FOUND IN JAPAN AND SHANGHAI.



Overall, I want better rides damnit. Also, the Frozen ride is a let down. GODDAMNIT. Reply

“To the extent that we can know this, we really believe in coming years that the interest in ‘Avatar’ is only going to grow.”



Sorry dude, but... no.



Edited at 2017-02-09 01:27 am (UTC)

nobody even remembers avatar anymore, let it go Reply

they got more movies coming soon Reply

i wish they'd add more countries to epcot instead. there's so many they could do. Reply

mte. there are so many countries they need there. Reply

Animal Kingdom is the largest park. It's a pain in the ass to go from one end to the other. And now there's an Avatar Land? No thanks lmao. I'm lazier as I get older. Reply

2019?! So far awayyyy

