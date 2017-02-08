Disney’s Avatar Land Opening Date Revealed, Star Wars Land Coming in 2019
Eight years after James Cameron’s “Avatar” hit theaters, “Pandora – The World of Avatar” will open on May 27 at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando.
“This is a very big land with an extremely unique design and architecture because it does make you feel that you’re in Pandora, the great world [James Cameron] created,” Iger said. “To the extent that we can know this, we really believe in coming years that the interest in ‘Avatar’ is only going to grow.”
Avatar land will include:
- a water ride the “Na’vi River Journey,” which will bring journeying guests through a bioluminescent rainforest, showcasing native fauna reminiscent of the film’s glowing environment
- Avatar Flight of Passage,” similar to Disney’s “Soarin'” ride, will be a motion simulator flight that allows guests to take a trip atop a Banshee over the world of Pandora.
- Visitors can also take a break for food at Satu’li Canteen, have a drink at Pongu Pongu, and shop at the gift shop Windtraders for Na’vi cultural items, toys, science kits, and more.
& Eh .... whatever, I'd visit it but I wouldn't make a special trip or w/e
I remember reading that they were gonna have them and I always wondered how will they do that and I see in the pics that they did hmmmmm 🤔
Wait, when did MGM turn into Hollywood Studios? Lmao shit, I should pay attention more often.
last time we paired it with hollywood studios though and that made a good day. we road sourin and test track and then took a boat over to hollywood studios, spent a few hours there, and then took the boat back to epcot and walked around world showcase and ate dinner there.
And, yeah, they need to update Epcot. Rumor a while back was that Ellen's Energy Adventure was going to be replaced by a Guardians coaster.
but Star Wars Land at Disneyland sounds a little much, however, it should be fine.... it just doesn't roll off the tongue like Adventureland or Fantasyland tbh
but i'm old, my feelings don't matter anymore
maybe the sequels will make the land worth it, idk
I moved to SoCal 1 1/2 years ago for grad school, but I'm moving back north after I graduate. because I'm living less than 15 miles from Disneyland now, I bought an annual pass when I moved down here. ngl, I love having it so fucking much. but it sucks that I'll have moved by the time Star Wars Land is complete :(
Overall, I want better rides damnit. Also, the Frozen ride is a let down. GODDAMNIT.
Sorry dude, but... no.
It pioneered the ressurgence of 3d but thats about it.