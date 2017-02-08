bran and summer

Disney’s Avatar Land Opening Date Revealed, Star Wars Land Coming in 2019



Eight years after James Cameron’s “Avatar” hit theaters, “Pandora – The World of Avatar” will open on May 27 at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando.


“This is a very big land with an extremely unique design and architecture because it does make you feel that you’re in Pandora, the great world [James Cameron] created,” Iger said. “To the extent that we can know this, we really believe in coming years that the interest in ‘Avatar’ is only going to grow.”


Avatar land will include:



  • a water ride the “Na’vi River Journey,” which will bring journeying guests through a bioluminescent rainforest, showcasing native fauna reminiscent of the film’s glowing environment

  • Avatar Flight of Passage,” similar to Disney’s “Soarin'” ride, will be a motion simulator flight that allows guests to take a trip atop a Banshee over the world of Pandora.

  • Visitors can also take a break for food at Satu’li Canteen, have a drink at Pongu Pongu, and shop at the gift shop Windtraders for Na’vi cultural items, toys, science kits, and more.

Disneyland will soon see new attractions as well, with a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride debuting this summer and Star Wars Land set to open there at at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019.



