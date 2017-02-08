Rosario Dawson Reveals Which Star Wars Character She Wants To Play

Oh fuck yes <3 Reply

i'm not that familiar with ahsoka tano other than knowing she was (is?) anakin's padawan.



but i fucks with rosario all day every day. Reply

YES YES YES YES OMFG YES!!!!! She's perfect omg I would fucking die. Reply

YESSSS OFC!! Reply

MAKE THIS HAPPEN NOW! Reply

I am 100% here for that.

Make it happen, Disney. Reply

I am 100% here for this. What I would give to see Ahsoka in the live action movies Reply

GiGi or Bella Hadid should play Asajj Ventress Reply

The Hadids are basic and should play Salacious if anything. Disgusting. Neither of those basic bitches should play Ventress.The Hadids are basic and should play Salacious if anything. Reply

omg I would die for this to happen



I just got into The Clone Wars series and Ahsoka is everything. Rosario is everything. Please universe make this happen. Reply

Better finish Clone Wars before it's yanked off Netflix on March 3rd. Reply

What damn I just added it to my list Reply

It's BS. Apparently it's been on Netflix for like 3 years. I've watched that series in it's entirety three times and was about to start it again. Hopefully it's just a temp removal and it gets added back, since The Clone Wars movie has no expiration date. Reply

The novel about Asohka is doing insanely well. Its been on the bestseller list for 12 weeks now. Most star wars novels get like 2 weeks tops.



Basically what I'm saying is that there's an audience and this needs to happen like....tomorrow. LFL ought to get to work. Rosario would be amazing in the role Reply

