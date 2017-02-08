Rosario Dawson Reveals Which Star Wars Character She Wants To Play
Rosario Dawson Wants to Play Ahsoka Tano in a Star Wars Movie https://t.co/udJwjCOJI1 pic.twitter.com/QMf5xXQ2Pp— MovieWeb (@movieweb) February 8, 2017
In a small twitter exchange, a twitter user suggested to artist BossLogic to draw Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Rosario replied back immeadiately saying yes (and using the appropriate hashtags too!).
Ummmm... yes please?! #AhsokaLives #AhsokaTano #StarWars https://t.co/jYposLVGIY— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) February 7, 2017
Would you like to see the flawless Rosario Dawson play queen Ahsoka?
but i fucks with rosario all day every day.
Make it happen, Disney.
The Hadids are basic and should play Salacious if anything.
I just got into The Clone Wars series and Ahsoka is everything. Rosario is everything. Please universe make this happen.
Basically what I'm saying is that there's an audience and this needs to happen like....tomorrow. LFL ought to get to work. Rosario would be amazing in the role