The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x01
The Underdogs
18 contestants that have never won or been on a challenge.
Arrive in Thailand to discover that they will not be staying in a luxury house, The Oasis, but instead be sleeping outside, The Shelter.
Underdogs have to earn their place in the house by winning challenges.
There is only a certain number of spots available.
Challenge - The Over Under
Underdogs must run down hill with buckets so they can pile mud to be able to go over a wall. Then they must dig under a wall to cross and get to a rope puzzle where they must free an idol to hang it on a hook and race to the finish line.
1 woman and 1 man will earn a place in the house if they finish first.
1 woman and 1 man will be in elimination if they finish last.
1st - Nicole and Dario
Last - Marie and Bruno
Nominations
The men nominate 1 woman and the women nominated 1 man.
The Underdogs learn that the winners of the elimination will earn a place in the house.
Kailah and Tony
Elimination - In the trenches
Must collect 10 sand bags to their side to the trench.
Eliminated
Marie and Bruno
First Nelson and his crew need to go. All of them.
I never thought I'd root for fucking Tony but they really made me have to do it.
They are morons for putting two of the stronger people against two people who quit and expected them to go home...
- normally babies leave me indifferent but when CT was like "look at my son" afahsgahsgahs
- zach making a trump reference, i was absolutely shocked, who would have thought!111 he probably voted for him lbr
- jenna telling theo "i forgot you were there 3 times" lmaoooo
- i can't stand nicole, i'm sorry.
Zach just....can choke and die. He really can.
- Tony is trash.
- I'm not looking forward to seeing Zach or Johnny.
- Nicole's accent alone makes me want to punch her. She's also really desperate to be seen as a bro.
i was curious when i saw nelson was from austin so i looked at his instagram. he seems a lot more insufferable on there than on the show. i was surprised to like him on the show.
i hope shane and darrell get to bond.
so what is going on with cara maria and abram?
However, I kinda hate this "Oasis/Shelter" twist. I know one time they did that on Survivor, and it didn't work because the people who lived in luxury kept winning challenges since they were well-rested and well-fed (I didn't see that season though, so I'm basing this on what I read).
Rme @ Tony being all like "you know my ~situation" to Sylvia, it's not her fault he's getting everyone pregnant!
Pls tell me Zach gets eliminated super fast, I can't believe I have to see him again.