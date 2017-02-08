The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x01

I have been waiting for this!



First Nelson and his crew need to go. All of them.



I never thought I'd root for fucking Tony but they really made me have to do it.



They are morons for putting two of the stronger people against two people who quit and expected them to go home... Reply

IKR they put two strong players against weak links Reply

- ngl i laughed when anika fell in the water

- normally babies leave me indifferent but when CT was like "look at my son" afahsgahsgahs

- zach making a trump reference, i was absolutely shocked, who would have thought!111 he probably voted for him lbr

- jenna telling theo "i forgot you were there 3 times" lmaoooo

- i can't stand nicole, i'm sorry. Reply

oh you know he voted for Trump and is loving the aftermath. Would never even question it. Reply

Theo is really annoying and I liked him during his season of the Real World. Reply

me tooo, i'm so disappointed. Reply

honestly, I've heard a million MAGA references and parodies, doesn't necessarily mean he supported him. Reply

this is zach we're talking about. his twitter cover pic is a fucking bald eagle on an american flag lmaooo. Reply

Haaaa suck it Marie! Never liked her and i was not looking forward to having to see her again.



Zach just....can choke and die. He really can.



- All of the underdogs are annoying af, except for Jenna.

- Tony is trash.

- I'm not looking forward to seeing Zach or Johnny.

- Nicole's accent alone makes me want to punch her. She's also really desperate to be seen as a bro. Reply

that last point, re.: being seen as a bro is so true. she sounds like one of those "girls are catty, i'm one of the boys" kind of girl. Reply

The fact that she's so willing to go to bat for someone like Tony says all I need to know about her tbh Reply

mte, she's always defending trash men who are abusive to women (like bruno) because ~~~wolfpack~~~ but she'll shit on any woman for whatever. Reply

kailah seems annoying.

i was curious when i saw nelson was from austin so i looked at his instagram. he seems a lot more insufferable on there than on the show. i was surprised to like him on the show.

i hope shane and darrell get to bond.

so what is going on with cara maria and abram? Reply

she said she's very much single, but who knows with those two Reply

i don't follow cara maria on social media but during the episode she said that they are in a good place and she is single. Reply

Most of these underdogs are annoying, I think I might end up rooting for the Champs (minus Bananas, cause he sucks).

However, I kinda hate this "Oasis/Shelter" twist. I know one time they did that on Survivor, and it didn't work because the people who lived in luxury kept winning challenges since they were well-rested and well-fed (I didn't see that season though, so I'm basing this on what I read). Reply

i just want Johnny Bananas and CT to bang me til i lose consciousness. Reply

sounds good but johnny can't talk at all his voice is annoying Reply

