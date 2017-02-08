Angelina Jolie

The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x01



The Underdogs
18 contestants that have never won or been on a challenge.
Arrive in Thailand to discover that they will not be staying in a luxury house, The Oasis, but instead be sleeping outside, The Shelter.
Underdogs have to earn their place in the house by winning challenges.
There is only a certain number of spots available.

Challenge - The Over Under
Underdogs must run down hill with buckets so they can pile mud to be able to go over a wall. Then they must dig under a wall to cross and get to a rope puzzle where they must free an idol to hang it on a hook and race to the finish line.



1 woman and 1 man will earn a place in the house if they finish first.
1 woman and 1 man will be in elimination if they finish last.

1st - Nicole and Dario


Last - Marie and Bruno


Nominations
The men nominate 1 woman and the women nominated 1 man.
The Underdogs learn that the winners of the elimination will earn a place in the house.

Kailah and Tony


Elimination - In the trenches
Must collect 10 sand bags to their side to the trench.


Eliminated
Marie and Bruno



sources
castpics, twitter, insta1, insta2
