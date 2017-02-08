Date announcements for "Grace and Frankie", "Casting JonBenét", "Anne" + "Julie's Greenroom" Trailer
- Gracie and Frankie is coming back on March 24.
- Casting JonBenét premieres on April 28.
- Casting JonBenét is a sly and stylized exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case, the unsolved death of six-year-old American beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey. After twenty years of media speculation and public hysteria that cast JonBenét’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, of killing their own child, Casting JonBenét presents audiences with a hybrid of fiction and non-fiction filmmaking that examines the macabre legacy of this tiny starlet.
- Anne premieres on May 12.
- Anne is a coming-of-age story about an outsider who, against all odds and many challenges, fights for love and acceptance and her place in the world. Set in Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s, the series centers on Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty), a young orphaned girl who, after an abusive childhood spent in orphanages and the homes of strangers, is mistakenly sent to live with an aging sister and brother. Over time, 13-year-old Anne will transform the lives of Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew Cuthbert (R.H. Thomson) and eventually the entire small town in which they live with her unique spirit, fierce intellect and brilliant imagination. Anne’s adventures will reflect timeless and topical issues including themes of identity, feminism, bullying and prejudice.
- Julie's Greenroom premieres on March 17.
- The legendary Julie Andrews together with special guests stars teaches her new students, the greenies, all about the performing arts in her new show Julie's Greenroom.
Cool Story Bro: Arturo Castro from Broad Coty bought me a drink the first night I was there! 🤗
If only they could do us all a favor and racist rage themselves to death.
...
It was totally someone in the family, though.
I hope this Anne of Green Gables series is better than that awful YTV one with Martin Sheen from last year. I can't believe they're actually making sequels to that. But really, I don't think anyone can ever outdo the Megan Follows/Colleen Dewhurst PBS version - I still watch that whenever it's on.
"Do you know who killed Jon benet?"
"I did."
Also it's making me laugh how there's no mention of it being Anne of Green Gables just "Anne from PEI" lmao
Edited at 2017-02-09 01:19 am (UTC)