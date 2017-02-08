Date announcements for "Grace and Frankie", "Casting JonBenét", "Anne" + "Julie's Greenroom" Trailer

sdgkjfkjsg omg grace and frankie is literally tv's best show Reply

omg read the title as "Drake announced for Grace & Frankie", time for bed y'all

I still need to watch G&F.

um....unless that netflix series is a takedown of sensationalizing a child murder, that looks gross af.

it's like the Kate Plays Christine of JBR but like less cerebral tbh

i totally got that vibe too. but like Christine was an adult and her death was self inflicted (albeit it at the expense of mental illness) but do they really not see the difference between an adult suicide and a CHILD MURDER. like if they did this with Polly Klaas? they'd never, people would be so disgusted. but for some reason Jon Benet is on the table...just makes me skin crawl a bit.

I was fortunate to go with my school to the Sundance Film Festival this year and it was an amazing experience. I didn't get to see this film but I heard good things about it! So glad Netflix bought a bunch of stuff I didn't get to see! Chasing Coral I heard was really good too!

Cool Story Bro: Arturo Castro from Broad Coty bought me a drink the first night I was there! 🤗



Cool Story Bro: Arturo Castro from Broad Coty bought me a drink the first night I was there! 🤗

The Dear White People trailer was posted on Reddit and all of the white Trump supporters are flipping the fuck out about it.

Good.



If only they could do us all a favor and racist rage themselves to death. Reply

i wanna know why they haven't had dolly parton on grace and frankie yet.

whos dat in your icon jw

richard madden

Time to let that poor girl rest in peace.



...



It was totally someone in the family, though. Reply

Probably an unpopular opinion: I've tried with Grace & Frankie, but Tomlin's character sets my teeth on edge. I wanted Fonda to be free of her instead of bonding with her and being ~freed~ by her.

Thanks for posting this. I didn't even know Julie Andrews was doing a show. I love her, so I'll definitely give it a try.



I hope this Anne of Green Gables series is better than that awful YTV one with Martin Sheen from last year. I can't believe they're actually making sequels to that. But really, I don't think anyone can ever outdo the Megan Follows/Colleen Dewhurst PBS version - I still watch that whenever it's on. Reply

I thought this was going to be the one with Martin Sheen?



No - it says on IMDB that R.H. Thomson plays Matthew in this one. Sheen has already filmed two sequels to the one he did that aired last year, so we'll have competing Anne series.

That ad for Jon Benet was super creepy mostly because walking into a room full of white alpha blondes is a nightmare scenario by then also that little girl omg I was expecting



"Do you know who killed Jon benet?"

"I did."







Also it's making me laugh how there's no mention of it being Anne of Green Gables just "Anne from PEI" lmao



Edited at 2017-02-09 01:19 am (UTC) Reply

what are we gonna learn in this that we didn't learn in the hundreds of tv-specials since she died?















March 24 is my bday and i love grace and frankie! Omg i know what i'm doing that day lol

