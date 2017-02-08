February 8th, 2017, 07:08 pm klutzy_girl Chloe Bennet writes open letter to Gigi Hadid bb codeChloe Bennet - an Asian-American actress born Chloe Wang - spoke out in an open letter to Gigi Hadid today.Source Tagged: actor / actress, asian celebrities, bella / gigi hadid, celebrity social media, race / racism Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8383 comments Add comment
The only good thing about that stupid bitch is her refrigerator.
Fuck her and her basic, bland ass daughters.
drag her (and steve), chloe!
and the extra dig at steve was appreciated too
(LOL, I genuinely love both songs, tbh)
Very good positive way to call her out!