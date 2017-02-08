🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 read ha! Reply

in RHOBH, Yolanda ordered Gigi's makeup people to not make her look Chinese because it wasn't a good look or something. Reply

Oh my gosh, you're right. I remember that. Holy shit. Reply

OMG you're so right I totally forgot about that!!!! Reply

You are a true RH scholar Reply

I remember this!!! Like bitch how dare you compare those rodent eyes to Chinese eyes Reply

Yolanda has been and is fucking trash.



The only good thing about that stupid bitch is her refrigerator.



Fuck her and her basic, bland ass daughters. Reply

Yikes more things that make Yolanda trash. And Yolanda is defending Gigi with race doesn't exist in our family's hearts!!! Well it clearly does Yolanda.... Reply

wow Reply

jfc. it all makes sense now. Reply

ugh Reply

lol that was immediately what I thought of when this went down...and that was Yolanda's very first scene (or at least first ep), I was like chrissyteigenface.gif Reply

lmfaooo yolanda's gonna have a fit



drag her (and steve), chloe! Reply

I love Chloe so much, and she and this letter are amazing. Reply

This is awesome. Love that shot at Steve at the end haha. Reply

just saw this on my ig feed and loved it. almost wish she had actually tagged her, but i'm sure gigi's mother will find it and throw a fit regardless.



and the extra dig at steve was appreciated too Reply

I still can't believe she went to St. Ignatius here in Chicago and that she was in a BIGBANG MV.



Reply

Was this before she was a Cpop singer?



Reply

After Reply

During that time period. Reply

I enjoy when this comes around. It's a decent song. Reply

Don't forget that she was briefly a pop star in China!











(LOL, I genuinely love both songs, tbh) Reply

She also had a singing career in China.



Reply

I'm sad that TOP is leaving for the military that is all I have to add. Reply

This is how I was ~introduced to her lol, bless. And I always forget she's from Chicago! Awesome. Reply

I mixed up Chloe Bennett and Chloe Moretz and was confused at first. Reply

damn. this is rad. Reply

DRAG THEM ALL CHLOE!!! Reply

bless her. 👏 Reply

chloe is so great Reply

Chloe is just a wonderful person, inside and out. Reply

this is a great letter but lbr, Gigi ain't reading+properly apologizing for shit ;U still not over Zayn's "trust me.. she likes asians ;)" tomfoolery... Reply

