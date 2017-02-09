February 9th, 2017, 09:43 am orange_jelly23 Xtina is coming back! Finishing touches to my heart ❤️ 🎼Legendtina posted on Insta that she is putting the final touches on her next albumSOURCECome and save pop music Legend X! Tagged: christina aguilera, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5757 comments Add comment
Hop on the upcoming disco trend, Xtine, I am begging you.
I hope it's an indication of the sound she's pursuing (and that it's actually included in the album).
But really. I've stanned her since '99. But I won't believe it until she's got a date attached. She's been saying the album is coming 'soon' for 3 years lol
RISE MY INCAN GODDESS! RISE!
She's coming back! She has heard our cries of desperation!
She will slay us with disco bops and with vocals that are the manifestation of slain Incan warriors!
MY QUEEN! MI REINA!!!
never forget!
not from ha fans but from ha poz-twink-obsessive haters on here
