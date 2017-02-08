Slumber Party

Karlie Kloss thinks Destiny's Child sang TLC's hit 'Waterfalls'



-Karlie was interviewed by Love Magazine & filled out this 'mega fan profile' for Beyonce. She says she has been a mega fan since '03 when Beyonce was in Destiny's Child.

-Apparently Bey has influenced her life by writing and performing her non-hit Waterfalls

-Once the internet started calling out her mistake Karlie responded


ONTD have you ever said you were a fan of someone only to embarass yourself with your lack of pop culture knowledge?

source: 1/2/3
