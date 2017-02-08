Karlie Kloss thinks Destiny's Child sang TLC's hit 'Waterfalls'

fucking white people.



thinking they can just "LOL" their racism off.



Edited at 2017-02-09 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

How is thinking Destiny's Child sang Waterfalls racist? Reply

all black girl groups are the same~

Using a monkey emoji really was a dumb fucking move to express her oops racism Reply

okay, this reach.... Reply

I'm not saying she even thought about but given the context, I shook my head at it Reply

lol no Reply

you right Reply

this anantasana Reply

a huge reach! Reply

ia tbh. I'm sure she meant nothing by it but in the grand scheme of things it doesn't look good. Reply

You're not wrong. Like, she just had an 'all black people look the same' moment and responded with a monkey emoji. It indicates a lack of racial awareness and sensitivity imo. Reply

like how do you even mix that up? Reply

well, they are both girl groups of the 90s Reply

I think the 65 year-old lung cancer patient voice is a pretty major tell that Beyoncé is not singing Reply

true, but if you're going to claim to be such a major fangirl, you would know if it was one of her group's hit songs Reply

both very different and one very obviously not the group that sings waterfalls… Reply

It wouldn't be totally insane for someone to misremember who sang a song from 20 years ago in passing (although Waterfalls definitely isn't just any old song) but she's in the middle of claiming that Beyonce is her favorite singer of all time. Like obviously she isn't your favorite. Reply

Parent

oh no Reply

You don't even know Reply

that's embarrassing Reply

she should put the word team's between her and creativity Reply

oh god...



slightly OT but not really, everytime I shower recently I start singing Waterfalls, out of nowhere.



WAIT SHE'S 24??? I ALWAYS THOUGHT SHE WAS 30 WTH Reply

right? the most surprising thing about this is that she's 24. Reply

I'm in shock but I love your icon Reply

Seriously. I just turned 24 too and just looking at her makes me want to question others if I look that old too. Like has my youth left me as well and I just haven't realized it yet... Reply

Parent

Same. It's not even that she's haggard looking or anything, her face just looks...more mature I guess? Reply

Parent

All white people are idiots and have no culture. Reply

lmao Reply

At least she had a sense of humor about it. Reply

ummmmmmmmmm lmao Reply

lol this is just fucking embarrassing, but I think the racism accusations is a reach. This idiot would probably call "He Loves You Not" a Spice Girls song. Reply

also I love this mix







remember when TLC scammed us on kickstarter? hahaha even Katy Perry fell for it Reply

They came up with half a million and split. Joanne taught them. Reply

This remix is a hate crime. Reply

lmfao what? tlc and dc have very distinct sounds smh Reply

