Karlie Kloss thinks Destiny's Child sang TLC's hit 'Waterfalls'
Beyonce & Destiny's Child "mega fan" @karliekloss loves the group's hit song Waterfalls (via @lovemagazinecom) pic.twitter.com/b0y4kKEWcH— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) February 8, 2017
-Karlie was interviewed by Love Magazine & filled out this 'mega fan profile' for Beyonce. She says she has been a mega fan since '03 when Beyonce was in Destiny's Child.
-Apparently Bey has influenced her life by writing and performing her non-hit Waterfalls
-Once the internet started calling out her mistake Karlie responded
LOL 🙈 https://t.co/l2N1g6yUHC— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) February 8, 2017
ONTD have you ever said you were a fan of someone only to embarass yourself with your lack of pop culture knowledge?
thinking they can just "LOL" their racism off.
slightly OT but not really, everytime I shower recently I start singing Waterfalls, out of nowhere.
WAIT SHE'S 24??? I ALWAYS THOUGHT SHE WAS 30 WTH
remember when TLC scammed us on kickstarter? hahaha even Katy Perry fell for it