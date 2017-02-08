The creators of 'Date Movie and 'Meet the Spartans' are doing a 'Star Wars' spoof movie.





This already exists. It's called Spaceballs. It's better than anything this team could put together. Reply

I came here to say the same thing. Reply

MTE Reply

mteeee Reply

ONTD, favorite spoof movies?



Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein and Airplane Reply

Galaxy Quest! Reply

omg yes



"is there air? you don't know!" Reply

OMG yes! "Miners, not minors." Reply

I will love this movie forever but first and foremost because Mathesar is a retrospect spoof on Jimmy Carr and his fucking goose honk laugh before I ever knew who Jimmy Carr was. Reply

Spaceballs tho Reply

I'm picturing your icon saying your comment Reply

the mediocrity of it all.... Reply

Hard pass. Reply

ONTD, favorite spoof movies?



Naked Gun, Airplane, Robin Hood: Men in Thighs Reply

o shit yeah naked gun how could i forget Reply

Scary Movie was cute. Not Another Teen Movie was meh, but I guess time has been kind to it. Aside from those, all the other paradoies have been shit. Like they insulted my intelligence. Reply

no thanks. not another teen movie was the last good spoof movie Reply

iconic Reply

not another teen movie is literally the only good paraody movie, also didn't family guy basically do this anyway Reply

ONTD, favorite spoof movies?

Robin Hood Men in Tights! Reply

Scary movie 1&2 ,Airplane and not another teen movie Reply

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

"ONTD, favorite spoof movies?"Robin Hood: Men in Tights Reply

yaaaas Reply

Young Frankenstein, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Reply

The Naked Gun movies and Loaded Weapon 1. Reply

Loaded Weapon 1 is sooo good. Reply

Someone needs to make a post about trump's Easy D or the Sessions AG confirmation... Reply

omg i used to LOVE not another teen movie Reply

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox story is flawless and I won't hear otherwise. Reply

the only spoof movie i liked was Another Gay Movie.



Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Young Frankenstein and Not another Teen Movie Reply

um... spaceballs tho...



anyways NATM is still amazing Reply

shouldn't it just be an extension of space balls. Reply

I hope it's better than 'The Starving Games' and 'The Walking Deceased.' Super horrible. I think my favorite spoof movie of all time is 'Airplane!'



p.s. Is 'Murder by Death' considered a spoof? I love that too.



Edited at 2017-02-09 12:52 am (UTC) Reply

oh good, because spoof movies didn't get tired in the fucking 80s





why not keep them going? great. Reply

80s? all those post-Scary Movie films were all big money makers.



Meet the Spartans was the worst one, but it did well Reply

doesn't mean they were good. Reply

Wow, I thought studios stopped giving these fuckers money years ago after realizing everything they made was a huge flop. Reply

Enough....



Spaceballs is all we need. Reply

scary movie 1

Not another teen movie

Date movie

naked gun series

Loaded Weapon !!



Anything that came after Date Movie (i.e. Meet the Spartans, all the other ____Movie were all shit)



Edited at 2017-02-09 01:09 am (UTC) Reply

also, unfff chris Evans in his prime. Reply

I liked History of the World Part I. And I want to see Andaaz Apnaa Apnaa, which is a Bollywood spoof. I liked Om Shanti Om, though Shah Rukh Khan was WAY too old to be the love interest of a 21 year old Deepika Padukone. Reply

