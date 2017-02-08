The creators of 'Date Movie and 'Meet the Spartans' are doing a 'Star Wars' spoof movie.



- It comes from the creators of Oscar-worthy Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 4, Date Movie, Epic Movie, Meet The Spartans, The Starving Games, Superhero Movie, Not Another Not Another Movie and Vampires Suck.
- The movie will be called: "Star Worlds, Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The force awakens the last jedi who went rogue"

ONTD, favorite spoof movies? I'll forever love Scary Movie 1 and Not Another Teen Movie.
