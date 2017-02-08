The creators of 'Date Movie and 'Meet the Spartans' are doing a 'Star Wars' spoof movie.
A Star Wars spoof is cominghttps://t.co/de4qLGdhrc— Tatiana Morris (@TatiMo_GZ) February 8, 2017
- It comes from the creators of Oscar-worthy Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 4, Date Movie, Epic Movie, Meet The Spartans, The Starving Games, Superhero Movie, Not Another Not Another Movie and Vampires Suck.
- The movie will be called: "Star Worlds, Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The force awakens the last jedi who went rogue"
Source
ONTD, favorite spoof movies? I'll forever love Scary Movie 1 and Not Another Teen Movie.
Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein and Airplane
"is there air? you don't know!"
Naked Gun, Airplane, Robin Hood: Men in Thighs
Robin Hood Men in Tights!
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
anyways NATM is still amazing
p.s. Is 'Murder by Death' considered a spoof? I love that too.
Edited at 2017-02-09 12:52 am (UTC)
why not keep them going? great.
Meet the Spartans was the worst one, but it did well
Spaceballs is all we need.
Not another teen movie
Date movie
naked gun series
Loaded Weapon !!
Anything that came after Date Movie (i.e. Meet the Spartans, all the other ____Movie were all shit)
Edited at 2017-02-09 01:09 am (UTC)