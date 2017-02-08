Katy Perry's "Chained to the Rhythm" teaser released in disco balls
This morning Katy Perry released information that there are disco ball hidden all over the world in popular cities in which you can listen to a teaser of "Chained to the Rhythm". Check out the map if there is a disco ball near you. (OP went to the disco ball that was hidden in Chicago. OP's PROOF.)
What you will hear if you go find a disco ball is the chorus and the bridge for the song. It's very loud once you plug in your head phones. Here is a snippet of it that is floating around and it keeps getting taken down on Twitter.
What do you think ONTD?
SOURCE: 1, 2
but im not confident in the album til i hear it
remember when the Prism truck crashed?
Edited at 2017-02-09 12:31 am (UTC)
There's a disco ball in Cal Anderson Park but it's raining out, can't be bothered lmao
I also think it's going to be played in every spin class ever about a month from now and until eternity.