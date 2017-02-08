[music] katy:witness

Katy Perry's "Chained to the Rhythm" teaser released in disco balls



This morning Katy Perry released information that there are disco ball hidden all over the world in popular cities in which you can listen to a teaser of "Chained to the Rhythm". Check out the map if there is a disco ball near you. (OP went to the disco ball that was hidden in Chicago. OP's PROOF.)

What you will hear if you go find a disco ball is the chorus and the bridge for the song. It's very loud once you plug in your head phones. Here is a snippet of it that is floating around and it keeps getting taken down on Twitter.

What do you think ONTD?

