Robin Thicke Shut Down in Child Visitation Battle
Robin Thicke lost three times on Wednesday in his court battle over visitation rights with his 6-year-old son Julian. He is currently only allowed to see Julian for a few hours three days a week and only with a court-appointed monitor present. He was accused of abusing Julian recently by the boy's mother, Paula Patton, who currently has a restraining order against Robin.
Robin was angry that the monitor had refused to allow a visit recently after determining that Julian did not want to go with his father, and had cut another visit short.
* He first asked for more visitation time with Julian. The judge said no.
* He then asked to be allowed to visit with Julian without the court-appointed monitor present. The judge said no.
* Finally, he asked for a different and "more impartial" monitor to be appointed and for the monitor to be forbidden from cutting his visits short or canceling them. The judge said no.
Blurred Lines didn't just promote rape culture, it tore families apart tbh.
Fucking asshole.
Maybe your son doesnt want to see you dude
I hope Thicke goes to therapy and gets help for his son's sake.
This is scary, it means the monitor has witnessed things that shouldn't be happening, and he had the nerve to ask for NO monitor? Fuck him.
SEMI O/T: I am thinking of volunteering to become a court appointed special advocate. Basically you are assigned to a neglected/abused child who is going through a court case and you accompany them to hearings/meetings and they can contact you if needed for support until the case is closed and they are in a new home. Basically just making sure the child has someone supportive through the legal process.
Has anyone here done that? if so, what was it like?
I imagine it'd be different when you get to be with them in much more personal situations like a legal advocate would. I think if you do something like that you really need to be really prepared for all the extremely heavy things you'll hear. Another thing is be sure you can handle the worst outcome too because the courts don't always do what's right and sometimes the kid does get put back into the shitty situation. I know there are a few kids my dad still thinks about and wonders what more he could have done...
my family is dealing with something very much like this case right now, and while we are all protective of what is going on and can help out, i can not imagine how it must feel for a kid who doesnt have anyone to basically support them.