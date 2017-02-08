Robin Thicke Shut Down in Child Visitation Battle

piece of shit! Reply

LMAO @ all of the "The judge said no"s



Mte. Me as a judge tbh. Reply

the judge is a real hero. Reply

He's a part of some comedy show in Austin and I'm just confused. Reply

Austin texas?? Reply

Yuuuup Reply

poor paula patton. she was with this idiot since her teen years and didn't know any different. her and her son deserve better Reply

I am baffled at pre-2013 Robin Thicke turning into post-2013 Robin Thicke so I can't imagine what she feels. Reply

Right!? Pre-2013 Robin Thicke either did a helluva job covering his shittiness, or the one minor taste of success he had caused him to lose his fucking mind.



Blurred Lines didn't just promote rape culture, it tore families apart tbh. Reply

Do you think he's even considered that maybe everyone isn't out to get him and that his son is actually afraid of him?



Fucking asshole.



of course he hasn't. He's the kind of abuser who thinks every thing he does is ~just spanking~, he's made up some arbitray line for what "real abuse" is(probably something stupid like "as long as I don't hit his face") and as long as he doesn't break that one dumb rule he's made up then everything he's doing is totally fine and he's just ~making his son a man~ or whatever bullshit justification he tells himself Reply

Some men are just born with asshole faces. Like I wouldn't expect any different from him given that face. Reply

lmfao Reply

Backpfeifengesicht Reply

Damn



Maybe your son doesnt want to see you dude Reply

good tbh. you know he's gonna keep trying tho, he seems like a relentless prick. Reply

I'm glad that Paula is protecting him and they have a sympathetic judge.



I hope Thicke goes to therapy and gets help for his son's sake. Reply

But I thought CPS personally called him and told him everything was cool? Reply

I thought that was Brad Pitt? These celeb custody battles are getting confusing. Reply

The latest people mag article said the DCFS investigation is still ongoing Reply

Good. I can just imagine the judge looking down at him over his/her glasses with a this fool look on his/her face while saying no every time like Stanley from The Office Reply

"Finally, he asked for a different and "more impartial" monitor to be appointed and for the monitor to be forbidden from cutting his visits short or canceling them."



This is scary, it means the monitor has witnessed things that shouldn't be happening, and he had the nerve to ask for NO monitor? Fuck him.



SEMI O/T: I am thinking of volunteering to become a court appointed special advocate. Basically you are assigned to a neglected/abused child who is going through a court case and you accompany them to hearings/meetings and they can contact you if needed for support until the case is closed and they are in a new home. Basically just making sure the child has someone supportive through the legal process.

Has anyone here done that? if so, what was it like?



Edited at 2017-02-09 12:32 am (UTC)

my mom is part of CASA! she started doing it after retiring because she was feeling useless and wanted to do something helpful. it takes a lot of classes going into it, but im happy she does it. she works mostly with young teen girls (she raised 2 daughters and my dad was abusive so she felt she'd be of most use here in terms of empathy/understanding/support). Reply

I don't know anyone who was a legal advocate but my dad was a police officer and he worked with child specific special victim cases for a while and even just from that side I know that it can be really tough to actually see/hear all the things the kids have gone through. My dads a really tough guy so he handled it pretty well but still, I know there were times where it got to him, he'd just be mad for days because there was only so much he could do.



I imagine it'd be different when you get to be with them in much more personal situations like a legal advocate would. I think if you do something like that you really need to be really prepared for all the extremely heavy things you'll hear. Another thing is be sure you can handle the worst outcome too because the courts don't always do what's right and sometimes the kid does get put back into the shitty situation. I know there are a few kids my dad still thinks about and wonders what more he could have done... Reply

i dont know anything about it but i do think you should do it. somewhere along the way the justice system forgets there is a child involved.



my family is dealing with something very much like this case right now, and while we are all protective of what is going on and can help out, i can not imagine how it must feel for a kid who doesnt have anyone to basically support them. Reply

My dad was a social worker and said he saw some pretty shitty things and I know he went to court a bunch of times with/for kids involved in situations. I think doing CASA would be really beneficial for a kid. Reply

Ah yes, of course the monitor is biased against him, it can't possibly be that he's an abusive POS whose son is terrified to be around him and the monitor's job is to watch out for that kid and make sure he's comfortable. Reply

Yeah. Reading between the lines, the monitor saw Thicke do something scary or inappropriate, and to Thicke, any criticism of his behavior means the person is now 'biased' or out to get him or whatever. Anything that isn't, "You're dad of the year!!!! respect!!!" isn't good enough to him. Reply

