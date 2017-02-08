Robin Thicke Shut Down in Child Visitation Battle



Robin Thicke lost three times on Wednesday in his court battle over visitation rights with his 6-year-old son Julian. He is currently only allowed to see Julian for a few hours three days a week and only with a court-appointed monitor present. He was accused of abusing Julian recently by the boy's mother, Paula Patton, who currently has a restraining order against Robin.

Robin was angry that the monitor had refused to allow a visit recently after determining that Julian did not want to go with his father, and had cut another visit short.

* He first asked for more visitation time with Julian. The judge said no.

* He then asked to be allowed to visit with Julian without the court-appointed monitor present. The judge said no.

* Finally, he asked for a different and "more impartial" monitor to be appointed and for the monitor to be forbidden from cutting his visits short or canceling them. The judge said no.

