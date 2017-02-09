Kerry Washington to star in the thriller "The Perfect Mother"
EXCLUSIVE: TriStar has preemptively acquired rights to #ThePerfectMother for @kerrywashington to star https://t.co/l5vF89sXLs pic.twitter.com/7gSZKnh0T5— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) 8 février 2017
Kerry Washington is attached to star in the film, and also produce through her Simpson Street banner.
Adapatation of The Perfect Mother, a thriller novel by Aimee Molloy.
a Brooklyn group called May Mothers, where a group of moms meet up to socialize and relish a couple hours away from their babies. The evening takes a tragic turn when Winnie, the single mother of the group, learns that her six-week-old son, Midas, has been abducted from his crib. Over the course of thirteen days, three new moms go to increasingly desperate lengths to find Midas alive. In the process, damaging secrets are revealed, marriages are tested, and friendships are created and destroyed.
source
I feel a bit bad for Kerry, she really hit her peak with Scandal late in life and then she started a family so she couldn't capitalize on her fame to build a movie career and now her thunder has kind of been stolen by other black actresses who followed in her wake.
I want Scandal to end soon so she can become a big movie star.
Thrillers are so fun, I love them