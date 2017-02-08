these recipes were chosen for me, i know it



kate and jamie is still so weird lmao Reply

I need to find some not so gulity treated. My sugar intake is out of control.



Also read that some guy was suspended from Twitter after making a how to punch a Nazi guide. But yet, "dapper don of the neo-Nazis" can cheer for the whitest NFL (also does this bitch know how footballer gets recruited lol) Reply

Tabloids rarely draw me in anymore. Reply

what is your go to cocktail/drink to order at work-related functions? Reply

usually a whiskey on the rocks or a beer Reply

wine, it is good in every occasion. Reply

gin & tonic Reply

Vodka Cran Reply

Trump & Co. on the US Weekly again? I somehow used to get free US magazines last year so glad my subscription ran out.



Also, that cinnamon roll looks so good Reply

did anyone ever say why Chrissy Metz was all over the entertainment shows about wearing Christian Siriano and then showed up to an awards event wearing someone else? Reply

LOL National Enquirer.





It still takes me aback whenever someone mentions how long it's been because it just seems impossible that so little time has passed. Reply

I actually just found out yesterday that the guy who plays Toby on 'This is Us' is wearing a fat suit and prosthetic jowls on the show and is actually fairly slim in real life - I thought that was all him:



ETA: OMG, I'm sorry that's so huge - I would try to make it smaller but every time I do that, it somehow makes it even bigger. I can't seem to figure out how to shrink photos in comments.









I would buy that People magazine just for the Chrissy Metz cover if I wasn't boycotting them over their Trump toadying. I really like her on 'This Is Us'.I actually just found out yesterday that the guy who plays Toby on 'This is Us' is wearing a fat suit and prosthetic jowls on the show and is actually fairly slim in real life - I thought that was all him:

Wtf! That's so weird that he's wearing a fat suit. Idk why they wouldn't just hire someone heavier Reply

They're probably going to go the route that he loses the weight way quicker than Kate and he's going to make her feel like crap for doing it so easily. Reply

It was REALLY obvious that he was wearing a fat suit on the last episode. It looked pretty fake in the pilot as well. I love him as an actor but he's pissing me off as Toby. Reply

Yeah he's from stranger things and he was kind jacked (big like wrestle-mania). I thought he just put on for the role but then I saw him on something else and was like wait, he can't drop that fast. Reply

nnn these art attack trousers



i only realised he was wearing a fat suit from watching one of the after show discussions they do Reply

those quesadillas are delicious. i use ruccola instead of spinach tho & fresh cherry tomatoes instead of dry ones bc i don't like them. and just olive oil, no sauce.



god, i'm so hungry right nowww



god, i'm so hungry right nowww

omg that all looks so delicious! Why must I not be able to eat cinnamon anymore :(:(



I heard TJ Maxx is pulling Ivanka stuff from their shelves and telling employees to trash her signs <3<3<3 Reply

Scoop: TJ Maxx/Marshalls told employees not to display Ivanka Trump products and to throw her signs in the trash https://t.co/a97okdwpGQ — Rachel C. Abrams (@RachelAbramsNY) February 8, 2017

The wording of this tweet made me cackle for some reason. I had to close the door in my office. Reply

question: for stores like ross/tj maxx/etc, they tend to buy extra stock right? when you buy from those places does the original retailer make money or is it look goodwill? idk if you can answer this lol Reply

so glad to hear about TJ maxx, bc one store in London had her shit on window display a few weeks ago, disgusting. Reply

that roll! MY WEAKNESS Reply

OP, i was just about to make cinnamon rolls but now that i saw that... that's what i'll make!! thank you!!



kate is not gonna be queen anytime soon. stfd. Reply

mte,so more camilla headlines please! Reply

Johnny Depp definitely looks like he buys $300,000 worth of wine every month. Reply

$30K, still a lot



$30K, still a lot

wait why are some under more cuts i'm scared Reply

Two of them are about Dump or his family. Probably better this way. Reply

oh ew, ty for the warning Reply

Any Trump-ness will be under a cut from on. :) Reply

Those quesadillas look incredible.



Drunk Camilla is back, bitches!



Fuck you, Enquirer.



Tabloids pushing the "babies save marriages" narrative ... ugh. Reply

I love how they're so precise that julia all about her Roberts gained exactly 43 lbs.



Michael pedophile Jackson want murdered but that poor girl will always live in some state of denial about her pedophile dad.



What's the latest with flip or flop couple has that already played out? I still watch the show idc lol Reply

being exhiled to the bahamas, how positively 17th century or something... Reply

I hate Megyn Kelly but I still have no sympathy if that's true about Matt Lauer. He's an asshole so... Reply

Yes @ Selena ultimatum. Drop the coke, drop his cheating ass, gtf over biebs and get your shit together. Problematic whisper queen makes all Cancers look bad. Please don't be the next Lindsay.



Edited at 2017-02-08 11:40 pm (UTC) Reply

