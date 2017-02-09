18 (5) K-Pop Songs And Their Original English Demos/Singles

fx's vocals are.. 👀



this post makes me think of that fake-out call me baby demo lmao Reply

Thread

Link

The actual (?) Call Me Daddy is in the full list lmao



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah this is the real version. this https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nrO9KdY5T rg was the one people would always say was the demo but i think they were just trolling before the real song came out lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO i remember this, this was a fun time in the fandom when i actually looked forward to exo's comebacks rip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg this throwback~



*sigh* Exodus teaser era was the best.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hdu come for lunas vocals Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Luna >>> Ariana Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their vocals match the tone of their version of the song lol, lyric wise etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD, which western song do you wish your kpop fave covered? And vice versa ofc



A Western boyband covering Exo's Wolf. You know you want it.



Reply

Thread

Link

All I want to say is that SM has paid a lot of money to get "good" music for their artists.



I wonder what it would be like if somebody did an English version of something like IU's Good Day or You and I in concept. Would it work in Western Music? Reply

Thread

Link

two tragic examples from my fave groups:



i can't stand either of these versions









the suju version is an upgrade like no other









Edited at 2017-02-08 11:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Kinda wish tamin had kept the lyrics super dirty Reply

Thread

Link

SM artists need to be able to promote haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And I wish Sexuality had been the title track, oh well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everytime I listen to shinee's dreamgirl, I only can hear Luis Miguel's vuelve Reply

Thread

Link

wow...they somehow made a Maroon 5 song worse...and it was even a song from there tolerable not soulless era...... Reply

Thread

Link

that gif is giving me life. now i have to scour the internet for season 3 and untucked. Reply

Thread

Link

run devil run>>> Reply

Thread

Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop never heard the mercy cover. Sounds shitty.



I always can't help but think how big exo or bts would be if Americans in general gave non English singers a chance. Reply

Thread

Link

They don't even acknowledge Shakira's career post She Wolf, who is anestablished artist with one worldwide smash after another. Truly a shame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i always wanted history to do a "bruno mars concept" and by that i mean runaway baby



Edited at 2017-02-08 11:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

girls

generation

let's dance

hit the beat & take it to the fast line



on another note, meghan trainor supposedly plagiarized all about that bass from a koyote song







Reply

Thread

Link

run devil run>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

Thread

Link

This makes me want to re-listen to Pink Tape all over again, what a literally perfect album <3



And omg at "boyfriend material" sounding so wrong at that part of the song.... 여우 같은 기지배 4evah Reply

Thread

Link

stream their best album, 4 Walls, instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

vic needs to get her ass back to korea so we can get a fx comeback or record her one lines in china bc i cant wait any longer Reply

Thread

Link

holy shit lmao i just kind of skimmed the title and saw k-pop mentioned and then my eyes drifted down to the photos and for a split second i thought bruno was a kpop singer and i was about to be like WHOA tone down on the bronzer and brownface my dude. Reply

Thread

Link

"This Love" and "Mercy" covers are kinda embarrassing. like, were they really necessary?



Edited at 2017-02-08 11:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Old skool Kpop~





(Which is a cover to begin with)







RIP, Hanul (she died a few years ago). Reply

Thread

Link









I'd love to see Dalshabet covering Donna Summer tbh. Reply

Thread

Link