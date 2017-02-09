CL

18 (5) K-Pop Songs And Their Original English Demos/Singles



Taemin – “Press Your Number” / Bruno Mars – “Press It”



When SM Entertainment first revealed that Bruno Mars would serve as one of the producers for Taemin’s then upcoming solo album, it didn’t take long for fans to locate the original Bruno Mars track “Press It” soon after.

With the help of producing team Stereotypes, Bruno Mars’ sultry “Press It” later transformed into Taemin’s energetic title track, “Press Your Number.”

f(x) – “No More” / Ariana Grande – “Boyfriend Material”



American power vocalist Ariana Grande recorded the song “Boyfriend Material” as a track for her 2013 debut album “Yours Truly.” However, the song ultimately didn’t make the album’s final tracklist. Grande later shared the track with fans as a special thank you in 2014.

By that time, the song already found its way onto f(x)’s 2013 album “Pink Tape” in the form of “No More.” The two songs may share the same melody, but the lyrics are complete opposites. Grande’s “Boyfriend Material” is a love song about finally finding the perfect boyfriend, while f(x)’s “No More” sings of a “fox-like” friend who changes her personality with each new boyfriend.

Girls’ Generation – “Dancing Queen” / Duffy – “Mercy”



Welsh artist Duffy’s “Mercy” topped charts worldwide upon its release in 2008. By the upcoming year, Duffy earned multiple award nominations for the single and a Grammy for her album “Rockferry.”

Girls’ Generation recorded their own version of the song in 2008 as well, titled “Dancing Queen,” but didn’t release the song officially until 2012 — ahead of their “I Got A Boy” album release.

BIGBANG – “This Love” / Maroon 5 – “This Love”



Proving that music knows no language or borders, American band Maroon 5’s smash hit “This Love” was more than just a hit in the states. The song charted high in over a dozen countries around the world, and went on to earn the band a Grammy in 2006.

In 2008, BIGBANG put their spin on the iconic song in the form of a G-Dragon solo.

Girls’ Generation – “Run Devil Run” / Ke$ha – “Run Devil Run"



Music has a way of uniting even the most unlikely of artists together, and no example exhibits this more than Ke$ha’s original demos spawning hits for Girls’ Generation across the world. Notably, Ke$ha’s demo for “Run Devil Run.”

…which, as we all know, became yet another hit for Girls’ Generation.



