18 (5) K-Pop Songs And Their Original English Demos/Singles
Taemin – “Press Your Number” / Bruno Mars – “Press It”
When SM Entertainment first revealed that Bruno Mars would serve as one of the producers for Taemin’s then upcoming solo album, it didn’t take long for fans to locate the original Bruno Mars track “Press It” soon after.
With the help of producing team Stereotypes, Bruno Mars’ sultry “Press It” later transformed into Taemin’s energetic title track, “Press Your Number.”
f(x) – “No More” / Ariana Grande – “Boyfriend Material”
American power vocalist Ariana Grande recorded the song “Boyfriend Material” as a track for her 2013 debut album “Yours Truly.” However, the song ultimately didn’t make the album’s final tracklist. Grande later shared the track with fans as a special thank you in 2014.
By that time, the song already found its way onto f(x)’s 2013 album “Pink Tape” in the form of “No More.” The two songs may share the same melody, but the lyrics are complete opposites. Grande’s “Boyfriend Material” is a love song about finally finding the perfect boyfriend, while f(x)’s “No More” sings of a “fox-like” friend who changes her personality with each new boyfriend.
Girls’ Generation – “Dancing Queen” / Duffy – “Mercy”
Welsh artist Duffy’s “Mercy” topped charts worldwide upon its release in 2008. By the upcoming year, Duffy earned multiple award nominations for the single and a Grammy for her album “Rockferry.”
Girls’ Generation recorded their own version of the song in 2008 as well, titled “Dancing Queen,” but didn’t release the song officially until 2012 — ahead of their “I Got A Boy” album release.
BIGBANG – “This Love” / Maroon 5 – “This Love”
Proving that music knows no language or borders, American band Maroon 5’s smash hit “This Love” was more than just a hit in the states. The song charted high in over a dozen countries around the world, and went on to earn the band a Grammy in 2006.
In 2008, BIGBANG put their spin on the iconic song in the form of a G-Dragon solo.
Girls’ Generation – “Run Devil Run” / Ke$ha – “Run Devil Run"
Music has a way of uniting even the most unlikely of artists together, and no example exhibits this more than Ke$ha’s original demos spawning hits for Girls’ Generation across the world. Notably, Ke$ha’s demo for “Run Devil Run.”
…which, as we all know, became yet another hit for Girls’ Generation.
ONTD, which western song do you wish your kpop fave covered? And vice versa ofc
this post makes me think of that fake-out call me baby demo lmao
*sigh* Exodus teaser era was the best....
A Western boyband covering Exo's Wolf. You know you want it.
I wonder what it would be like if somebody did an English version of something like IU's Good Day or You and I in concept. Would it work in Western Music?
i can't stand either of these versions
the suju version is an upgrade like no other
Edited at 2017-02-08 11:25 pm (UTC)
I always can't help but think how big exo or bts would be if Americans in general gave non English singers a chance.
Edited at 2017-02-08 11:34 pm (UTC)
generation
let's dance
hit the beat & take it to the fast line
on another note, meghan trainor supposedly plagiarized all about that bass from a koyote song
And omg at "boyfriend material" sounding so wrong at that part of the song.... 여우 같은 기지배 4evah
Edited at 2017-02-08 11:45 pm (UTC)
(Which is a cover to begin with)
RIP, Hanul (she died a few years ago).
I'd love to see Dalshabet covering Donna Summer tbh.