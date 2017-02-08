Girlboss | Netflix Series Teaser Trailer
Girlboss is inspired by the New York Times best-selling book #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso, founder of the fashion brand Nasty Gal. The series centers on Sophia (Britt Robertson), who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 28, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal.
All 13 30 minute episodes will be available on April 21.
Fun fact: Nasty Gal filed for bankruptcy last November and has been taken over by British fast-fashion retailer Boohoo.
netflix source | fun fact source
ontd, what's your fave place to shop online?
I cannot.
like girl... you're not your own boss or the owner of a company??!!
The trailer is ridiculously cringey with that dancing as well lol
Edited at 2017-02-08 11:23 pm (UTC)
Sophia is such a fraud that idek why they're bothering to go ahead with this. Does Netflix have a quality control department?
someone bought me her other book bc it's pink and has an astronaut on the cover and lmao I had no idea it was to do with nastygal, it even says nasty on the cover smh
that said I used to get their email promos and they were alwayys having sales.
Edited at 2017-02-08 11:16 pm (UTC)