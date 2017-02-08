addysmile

Girlboss | Netflix Series Teaser Trailer



Girlboss is inspired by the New York Times best-selling book #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso, founder of the fashion brand Nasty Gal. The series centers on Sophia (Britt Robertson), who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 28, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal.

All 13 30 minute episodes will be available on April 21.

Fun fact: Nasty Gal filed for bankruptcy last November and has been taken over by British fast-fashion retailer Boohoo.

netflix source | fun fact source

ontd, what's your fave place to shop online?
Tagged: , ,