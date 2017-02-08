Girlboss | Netflix Series Teaser Trailer

I'm shocked they still are going with this. I still have my copy of GirlBoss because I was buying into that hype even though she skews her backstory and it's shady as fuck. And now they're controlled by Boohoo?!?!



the term girlboss pisses me off so much cuz it's usually used by women who are in pyramid schemes a la herbalife or beachbody



It's like almost everything that "empowers" women is innately tied to capitalism. I'm over it, tbh. Find me something empowering for free.

mte

I also hate that term but for a different reason. I hate when grown women are referred to or refer to themselves as girls. Do men do the same thing?! I doubt it.

This woman I know how sells Mary Kay hashtags all her stuff as #girlboss. My problem is she has to buy so much shit to stay on the level shes at that she parks her car in the driveway because her garage is packed with all the shit she isnt selling fast enough.

She's a moron tbh

Nasty Gal? Boohoo?!

whos keeps on giving Britt Robertson roles? everything shes in flops.

They are hoping enough people without their glasses on look at it and think it's Jennifer Lawrence

lol

Lol, every time I hear about her it's because a show she's in got cancelled or is about to be cancelled.

lol yeah i remember when everyone thought tomorrowland would be her big breakout and then it flopped hard

I feel like because of her generic looks and pouty thing they see potential and keep trying to make her happen. She doesnt have the presence though. I think she would make a good co star though.

They barely even tried to make her look like the person she's portraying, who looks more like Aubrey Plaza.



The trailer is ridiculously cringey with that dancing as well lol Reply

stsly

honestly the overall quality of netflix shows has gone way down. who asked for this

lol ia, idk what half the new stuff is and they don't seem appealing tbh. the heck is Jason Momoa doing?? has anyone actually watched that one? and a crappy dirk gently remake? nty

Frontier popped up and I am so confused. It's a gritty period piece about fur trapping in Canada...I mean what? Why? Was there a demand for this genre?

A lot of those aren't actually Netflix produced, they just got the rights to air them in the US and slapped the "netflix Original" label on them. Frontier is a Canadian show IIRC, and Dirk Gently originally aired in the UK.

they are just releasing crap to fill in and keep people subscribed, since they lose lot of titles

That's true tbh. The only new shows I've liked lately have been One Day at a Time and Luke Cage

I think because they said they wanted to half more than half the content on their site ot be original material they are just buying shit left and right to put it on there. Some of it, lbr, most of it is questionable at best.

So are they going to include the parts about how she favors her friends and fires people for getting pregnant and can't pay staff and shit

Mte. She had no idea wtf she was doing + I'm baffled that ppl still want to hear from her on anything

Ikr I had several friends that worked for Nasty Gal when I lived in LA and it's a horrible place to work. The turnover rate is insane

Edited at 2017-02-08 11:23 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-08 11:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Ohh snap

This is all I think of when I heard about her and her company. I googled this to try to find out and it looks like everyone else is wondering the same lol I read a few articles about the show that linked to exposes about what a shit job she did and lawsuits against her. If they don't cover it in the show they're gonna get called out for sure.

was that a good book?

Hell no! It was contrarian and all over the place.

Idk they filled for bankruptcy

I can't keep up with all these netflix shows. It seems like they are just throwing a bunch at a wall to see what sticks.

Thread

This is missing the who asked for this tag.



Sophia is such a fraud that idek why they're bothering to go ahead with this. Does Netflix have a quality control department? Reply

I had no idea this was being made, I used to love nastygal as a teen, I used to buy whatever shit the PLL would be wearing and loved getting deliveries from them even tho it was a rip off they had personal lil messages lol it was cute!



someone bought me her other book bc it's pink and has an astronaut on the cover and lmao I had no idea it was to do with nastygal, it even says nasty on the cover smh Reply

I shop at ASOS a lot tbh

idk why but it is surprising to me they filed for bankruptcy



that said I used to get their email promos and they were alwayys having sales. Reply

I still get them and there's still always a sale

can't believe brit marling and britt robertson are two different beige ppl tbh. i always thought they were the same person.

Edited at 2017-02-08 11:16 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-08 11:16 pm (UTC) Reply

omg i totally thought they were

lmao i was like...doesn't this chick already have a netflix show??

I was initially very confused by this when Tomorrowland came out. Brit Marling somehow aged backward? But no, a completely different person.

whaa why did it go bankrupt?



