Vanderpump Rules s05e14 "Into The Closet"; Scheana's tired of Katie's crap
Highlights:
James and his gf talk trust issues. girl run
Stassi pours her heart out to her lil bro. “Life's tough man. Especially in your twenties.” wise kid
Stassi and Ariana settle their beef
Katie calls Scheana fake and Scheana blows it. “All my wedding events are tainted by fucking assholes.” lolol good you're the biggest asshole of all Katie
The guys try on Lisa's clothing
Katie fights w Schwartz about Ariana coming to the wedding even tho Ariana and Stassi already made up
source 1 2 totally forgot to post this yesterday
Katie but tom 1 obviously bossed tom 2 into including Ariana in the grooms party. Katie is a raging bag of shit but she didn't want a person to be in her wedding party, it's a simple concept. More importantly they shouldn't even get married.
but hell yeah, they definitely shouldn't have married for sure.
Their relationship is so unhealthy.
Also katie, having a house like that isn't being a grown up, it's having a rich family. You are a grown up. Act like it.
I love and hate this show for constantly making me feel sorry for assholes. Ariana and scheana don't deserve sympathy because they are assholes too. And yet they are less so thank Katie.
-lmao at Joe Simpson and his bachelor pad. God knows what goes on in there. Tom's entire aesthetic is so early 2000's meets MySpace. His hair is awful.
-Nikolai continues to be more mature than the entire cast.
AND NO ONE WANTS A TOWEL COMMEMORATING YOUR WEDDING ffs
I can't remember which pod it was but someone said they'd just be used as cum rags and I fell out of my chair.
jfc it looks so cheap, especially the lining fabric. Christ.
also tequilia katie insulting lara on instagram is my favorite thing to ever happen "i'll clog your drains with my cum rags!" is something katie actually typed out bc lara said the tea towel invites were cum rags LOL