Vanderpump Rules s05e14 "Into The Closet"; Scheana's tired of Katie's crap

But also, I hate that this season is putting my on Schaena's side. Katie is insufferable, tho I can't stand Cool Girl I'm Serious about Comedy Ariana either. Reply

Caught up w/ the show. Fuck

Katie but tom 1 obviously bossed tom 2 into including Ariana in the grooms party. Katie is a raging bag of shit but she didn't want a person to be in her wedding party, it's a simple concept. More importantly they shouldn't even get married. Reply

you really think so? schwartz and ariana are really close, and as much as i love him he clearly doesn't care that much about katie's feelings. also, she wasn't even bothered by not being included in katie's bridesmaids, apart from them all acting like she didn't like bridesmaid stuff, i don't see why t1 would have bothered.



but hell yeah, they definitely shouldn't have married for sure. Reply

Yeah, I agree. I think Scwartz is super passive aggressive when it comes to Katie. The stuff at the end at the restaurant was painful, all the "are you drunk?" "you've been drinking" stuff. First of all, girl did not seem wasted and we've seen Tequila Katie. Secondly, if she's drinking during the day often enough for it to be an issue than she needs to get help and he should be in Al Anon too.



Their relationship is so unhealthy. Reply

I don't like Katie but I feel like Tom is portrayed as some poor martyr who is stuck. He could have and should have ended it a while ago or at least took a break. I don't think he's as innocent as editing makes him seem. Especially bc we have seen how he's acted on previous seasons. Reply

She shouldn't have agreed to him making Ariana a groomsperson in the first place her fixation on it is OTT Reply

tom 2 gives no fucks about katies feelings and would rahter be well liked by his friends than his future wife lol Reply

Katie is out of control. Like I couldn't even follow why she was pissed off at scheana at pandoras house.



Also katie, having a house like that isn't being a grown up, it's having a rich family. You are a grown up. Act like it.



I love and hate this show for constantly making me feel sorry for assholes. Ariana and scheana don't deserve sympathy because they are assholes too. And yet they are less so thank Katie.

I feel like Tom and Katie are going to have a baby soon. Less than a year to announcing. Reply

god i really hope they are all getting replaced. i still love schwartz, sandoval and ariana but this is tired af. katie and schwartz need so much therapy (together and separately), their scenes together are so fucking depressing. as her her scenes with like...anybody this season. Reply

They need to be not married, not taking up w. Hollywood apartments, and not on tv lmao Reply

lol i love that we both replied to each other's comments to agree about the marriage. Reply

kinda got annoyed when stassi started sobbing in front of her lil bro lol. and like someone else mentioned, i hate that this season is making me side with scheana. Reply

i am so incredibly disconnected from her break up. considering we have never seen patrick and know ZERO about him and hes never even discussed on the show why the fuck would i care if stassi breaks up with him? she says 'he was so great my family loved him!' but like, was he? we dont know Reply

Yeah, it's a weird situation. I do feel badly for Stassi on some level because she's clearly still raw emotionally from the break up but like you said, we know nothing about Patrick so... eh? Reply

someone in one of my FB groups said it best- stassi is like a drunk girl crying in the line to the bathroom at the club. like you feel bad for her because shes upset but nothing beyond that because you dont actually know anything about the situation Reply

omg the accuracy Reply

lmao exactly, but i didn't wanna sound like an asshole. the whole scene, i was like, who gives a shit, my god. Reply

when she goes on and on about how great he was but they werent great together and they fought for each other for three years........i'm like okay cool cool but i dont care because the cast never even says his fucking name on camera!!!! HE IS NOT PART OF THE VPR WORLD Reply

and also he doesn't sound so great if you guys were breaking up and getting back together constantly Reply

My shitty ex who I also dated on off for three years is also named Patrick so I wish she'd stop going on and on about it, makes for terrible tv Reply

i am living for katie being absolute garbage. it's so satisfying Reply

tom and katie are so wrong for each other on every.single.level. Reply

i cant believe lala was dumb enough to live the show so her married bf can pay for all her shit. build your own brand, girl. Reply

I rlly hope she's getting a lot more a week as allowance from this guy than she got per episode and is building her savings Reply

-Katie is so insufferable and sucks the room out of every room she's in. She keeps using her wedding as leverage to be an asshole and it's gross. I also don't feel sorry for Tom tbh. If he didn't want to be with her he should have broke things off before they married then. Like, Katie is trash but Tom is a grown ass adult who has a choice here.



-lmao at Joe Simpson and his bachelor pad. God knows what goes on in there. Tom's entire aesthetic is so early 2000's meets MySpace. His hair is awful.



-Nikolai continues to be more mature than the entire cast. Reply

Can we talk about how ugly Katie's wedding dress was too? Reply

Her style is god awful imo. I hated those tea towel invites lol. And $18 a piece and the company didn't even remember to put an RSVP line. Mess. Reply

I legit cackled when they said they forgot to put an RSVP line. What idiots.



AND NO ONE WANTS A TOWEL COMMEMORATING YOUR WEDDING ffs



I can't remember which pod it was but someone said they'd just be used as cum rags and I fell out of my chair. Reply

sexy unique podcast!!!!!! Reply

my new fav! (fuck Craig, fuck Blythe) Reply

Omfg Reply

lmaoooooo what the fuck is this Reply

ps it cost 15 thousand dollars Reply

NOOOOOOOOOOO



jfc it looks so cheap, especially the lining fabric. Christ. Reply

Parent

and looks even worse in the back Reply

