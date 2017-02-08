Venture Bros

Vanderpump Rules s05e14 "Into The Closet"; Scheana's tired of Katie's crap



watch Monday's ep here
Highlights:
James and his gf talk trust issues. girl run
Stassi pours her heart out to her lil bro. “Life's tough man. Especially in your twenties.” wise kid
Stassi and Ariana settle their beef
Katie calls Scheana fake and Scheana blows it. “All my wedding events are tainted by fucking assholes.” lolol good you're the biggest asshole of all Katie
The guys try on Lisa's clothing
Katie fights w Schwartz about Ariana coming to the wedding even tho Ariana and Stassi already made up

source 1 2 totally forgot to post this yesterday
Tagged: