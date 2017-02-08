Meet Josefine Frida Pettersen (SKAM) in W Magazine
Meet Josefine Frida Pettersen, Norway's answer to Blake Lively: https://t.co/qfUdRhohWq pic.twitter.com/Vhzfn2WoSN— W magazine (@wmag) February 8, 2017
- talks about what it's like being "known"
- she didn't like her ICONIC noora bob
- got a lot of messages from fans after her alleged sexual assault storyline
.@JoeFPettersen models the latest in Norwegian fashion. https://t.co/bDCoT3S7Dd pic.twitter.com/UqfR5XcuFm
— W magazine (@wmag) February 8, 2017
Is that a...compliment?
omg I usually give up after the first rejection
norway's answer to blake lively tho... after alicia vikander was the thinking man's blake lively, what does being blake lively even mean?
can you afford clip-ins?
im sad she didnt like the short hair cause it looked sooo good on her
i love how so much of the cast is turning to fashion. her, henrik doing fashion spreads, now him & marlon at oslo runway <3