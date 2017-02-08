Kate McKinnon to voice Mrs. Frizzle in 'The Magic School Bus' reboot
According to Variety Kate McKinnon has been cast as the voice of Mrs. Frizzle in Netflix's upcoming The Magic School Bus Rides Again. She will be taking over the role from original Mrs. Frizzle, Lily Tomlin.
Source 1 and 2
I think she'll do a great job with this.
I might still have them, actually. I should check. lol
at least the role went from one gay actress to another, right?
I love lily so i'd be ready to fight netflix if they really passed up a chance to give ha more coins! lol
Also it was only like a week ago that it blew my mind to learn who the original miss frizzle was
NO. FROM. ME. DAWG.
leave it aloneeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!
also I'm really hoping that edutainment as a whole gets revived. gimme Carmen Sandiego and Operation Neptune and READER RABBIT.
Kate looks hot in that photo, by the way.