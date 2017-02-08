Kate McKinnon to voice Mrs. Frizzle in 'The Magic School Bus' reboot

awwwww yay Reply

but like... Lily Tomlin is alive and on a Netflix show.... Reply

She probably doesn't want to do it. A lot of people back off of voice acting, or from certain characters, when they get older anyway. Sound too different, extended strain on the voice, etc. Reply

I can only imagine she was asked first. Probably too busy now Reply

Literally what I said. Lol Reply

Oh man this show and Arthur were my early childhood Reply

+ Wishbone Reply

FUCK YES WISHBONE! I had my faves on VHS!



I might still have them, actually. I should check. lol Reply

mte comment twins Reply

could be good but who's gonna watch this other than adults? kids these days seem to have completely different tastes Reply

It's hard to say that kids have different tastes when we haven't seen any of what this will actually look like yet. My little cousins still love cartoons. Sometimes it's just the animation style that they don't care for since most things you see now are computer generated and they think traditional animation looks weird. Reply

I wasn't saying kids don't like cartoons but my sister and I are about 10 years apart and the stuff she watches is very different from what I watched, and she wasn't able to sit through a lot of the stuff I did. Reply

My nephew is 9 and obsessed with Magic School Bus. I think it's just about exposure. They'll get a ton on Netflix Reply

fair point Reply

Quality childrens entertainment doesn't go out of style Reply

My cousin is a 3rd grade teacher and she says lots of teachers in her school use The Magic Schoolbus to introduce topics to their classes. At the end of the year in her class she lets her kids pick out a movie to watch for the end of the year party and last year they just wanted to marathon Magic Schoolbus episodes lol. Reply

i don't see why they couldn't just ask lily but



at least the role went from one gay actress to another, right? Reply

It's being made by Netflix and Lily is on a Netflix series. I can't imagine they didn't approach her. Maybe she declined. Reply

yeah hopefully



I love lily so i'd be ready to fight netflix if they really passed up a chance to give ha more coins! lol Reply

LOL, my first thought. That's kind of cool Reply

She's perfect



Also it was only like a week ago that it blew my mind to learn who the original miss frizzle was Reply

I love ha so much and usually I hate all comedians. Reply

Great casting. Reply

MAGIC SCHOOL BUS REBOOT???



NO. FROM. ME. DAWG.



leave it aloneeeeeeeeee!!!!!!! Reply

my brain went from "is this what the children want?" to "this is what *I* want"





also I'm really hoping that edutainment as a whole gets revived. gimme Carmen Sandiego and Operation Neptune and READER RABBIT. Reply

But...Lily Tomlin is still around. Why can't she keep doing it? Reply

But..Lily is alive. No thanks. The original is on there now watch that. Reply

This is a good casting choice if Lily won't do it.



Kate looks hot in that photo, by the way. Reply

Good for her but I don't remember this show. Do they also travel via blackboard? Because I remember way back when I saw a cartoon with a teacher and her class having adventures -- but when I ask others about, no one seems to have watched it. Very Channel Zero...but without the creepiness and death. Reply

She's so cute. I only vaguely remember The Magic School Bus but I know I loved it as a little kid. Reply

