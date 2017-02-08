J2 dancing

Kate McKinnon to voice Mrs. Frizzle in 'The Magic School Bus' reboot


According to Variety Kate McKinnon has been cast as the voice of Mrs. Frizzle in Netflix's upcoming The Magic School Bus Rides Again. She will be taking over the role from original Mrs. Frizzle, Lily Tomlin.

Source 1 and 2
I think she'll do a great job with this.
Tagged: , ,