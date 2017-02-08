Migos not cool with people supporting iLoveMakonnen's coming out as gay

oh, homophobia*~



like Trump is president and you're worried about dudes kissing? k Reply

Wow. Gay men can sell molly too. This is just ignorant and hateful. Reply

"nothing wrong with the gays but how dare people support them"



cancelled



also what about being gay is exclusive to trapping lmfao, not exactly relevant but the only people i know with good Molly are either gay or bi men Reply

same lmao that was the most baffling bit to me Reply

is he saying "gay dude was talking about things that ***I*** also talked about, and now that he's gay i'm worried that people will also think that *****I*****/the things *****I**** do am/are gay"? Reply

i didn't think about it that way at all, really good point and he looks even dumber and trashier than i previously thought lmao Reply

Also, didn't Childish Gambino call Migos the Beatles of this generation?



Sad to see he supports homophobes. Reply

Didn't bino star in some "bro rape" skit in college tho? Reply

College was 10 years ago for him? Reply

I'll never understand how some people can be so bothered by gayness, it's so stupid, you're such an insecure baby. Why care enough to have a disgusted reaction? Reply

because you're gay that's why. self hatred is real sis. Reply

nah, it's super harmful to think all homophobes are gay



a lot of homophobes are insecure, ignorant or just plain pieces of shit. being closeted isn't always a reason! Reply

Parent

Ugh!!!! Migos was my favorite bullshit rap group.



Back to Rae Sremmurd I go. Reply

THEY. is king check them out and be obsessed <3 Reply

he's transphobic though Reply

you mean they? Reply

rae stremmurd r transphobic like really badly. one of them took a pic with a fan, later found out she was trans and posted her pic online, outing her along w some vile rant 'warning' ppl about her + how trans ppl should stay away from him + shit.



tbh id just accept that ppl who make good music/stuff u like probably arent gonna be good ppl, if u dont feel comfortable financially supporting someone with harmful beliefs just illegally DL their shit.

idt listening to someones music or watching makes u responsible for their actions or beliefs as long as u dont defend or support their harmful actions just bc u like their art.



like if enjoying music made by someone whose misogynistic or homophobic makes me sexist or homophobic then im the most self hating lesbian there is lol.

(yes finding out my icon fetishes mixed ppl+is a tory may have influenced my beliefs on this lol).



Edited at 2017-02-08 10:26 pm (UTC)

STILL A MESS Reply

except they literally called it "whack" like??? Reply

lmao!!! nice try Reply

ummm they tried it Reply

Suuuuuure Reply

keep it Reply

we apologize IF we offended anyone



Sure, Jan. Reply

This isn't literally the opposite of what they said above but okay... Reply

that's such a weird attempt at spin but part of me believes it bc if they were just homophobic they would've ignored the backlash with how outright hateful that statement was



nvm actually it's just fake lol Reply

i love how Apple Notes screenshots are the new heartfelt and intimate handwritten letter Reply

can they not



waiting for the trolls to arrive and start the black ppl are homophobic discourse can they notwaiting for the trolls to arrive and start the black ppl are homophobic discourse Reply

Gay people can't sell molly? Reply

Oh my!!! A rapper is homophobic, what a shock!!!! Reply

You can be gay and sell drugs. They know that, they have a problem with him being gay. Reply

how to torch ur career in ten seconds lol. mb now i wont have to hear bad and boujee everywhere Reply

Cancel them



Okay but Quavo... Is it only molly that The Gays are incapable of selling? Like can they sell other drugs? Reply

