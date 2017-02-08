Migos not cool with people supporting iLoveMakonnen's coming out as gay
Last month iLoveMakonnen publicly came out as gay. In a recent interview, after Quavo says he loves Atlanta’s “diversity,” the interviewer said he mentioned Makonnen’s coming out, which led to “an awkward interlude.” Quavo then shouted, “Damn, Makonnen!”
"And so I’m surprised by Migos’ reaction when I mention iLoveMakonnen, the local MC who just came out as gay on Twitter. “Damn, Makonnen!” Quavo bellows after an awkward interlude. I mention support I saw online for Makonnen’s decision. “They supported him?” Quavo asks, raising an eyebrow. “That’s because the world is fucked up,” says Offset. “This world is not right,” Takeoff says. “We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,” says Quavo. But he suggests that Makonnen’s sexuality undermines his credibility, given the fact that “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.”He frowns. “That’s wack, bro.”"
celeb has terrible, ignorant opinion news at 11. most surprised that quavo thinks gay ppl don't sell molly lol.
like Trump is president and you're worried about dudes kissing? k
cancelled
also what about being gay is exclusive to trapping lmfao, not exactly relevant but the only people i know with good Molly are either gay or bi men
Sad to see he supports homophobes.
a lot of homophobes are insecure, ignorant or just plain pieces of shit. being closeted isn't always a reason!
Back to Rae Sremmurd I go.
tbh id just accept that ppl who make good music/stuff u like probably arent gonna be good ppl, if u dont feel comfortable financially supporting someone with harmful beliefs just illegally DL their shit.
idt listening to someones music or watching makes u responsible for their actions or beliefs as long as u dont defend or support their harmful actions just bc u like their art.
like if enjoying music made by someone whose misogynistic or homophobic makes me sexist or homophobic then im the most self hating lesbian there is lol.
(yes finding out my icon fetishes mixed ppl+is a tory may have influenced my beliefs on this lol).
hmmmmmmmmmm
Sure, Jan.
nvm actually it's just fake lol
can they not
waiting for the trolls to arrive and start the black ppl are homophobic discourse
maybe it's like this with gay people and molly too? like they just can't touch it bc there's a force field around it. or maybe they're like vampires and it burns them...or maybe it just turns them to dust.