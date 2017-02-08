leigh anne

Migos not cool with people supporting iLoveMakonnen's coming out as gay



Last month iLoveMakonnen publicly came out as gay. In a recent interview, after Quavo says he loves Atlanta’s “diversity,” the interviewer said he mentioned Makonnen’s coming out, which led to “an awkward interlude.” Quavo then shouted, “Damn, Makonnen!”

"And so I’m surprised by Migos’ reaction when I mention iLoveMakonnen, the local MC who just came out as gay on Twitter. “Damn, Makonnen!” Quavo bellows after an awkward interlude. I mention support I saw online for Makonnen’s decision. “They supported him?” Quavo asks, raising an eyebrow. “That’s because the world is fucked up,” says Offset. “This world is not right,” Takeoff says. “We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,” says Quavo. But he suggests that Makonnen’s sexuality undermines his credibility, given the fact that “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.”He frowns. “That’s wack, bro.”"
celeb has terrible, ignorant opinion news at 11. most surprised that quavo thinks gay ppl don't sell molly lol.
