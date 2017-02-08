Florence

Jacob Tremblay to Star in Xavier Dolan's 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan'



source

the plot:

Set in the early 2000s, Donovan centers on an adult American TV star (Kit Harington,) and his correspondence with (Jacob Tremblay) living with his mother (Natalie Portman) in England. Their lives take dramatic turns when the existence of their pen pal relationship is publicly exposed, eliciting the most ill-founded assumptions, and sending Donovan in a vertical downfall. The movie is set in two time periods, with the other being decade later, when the young actor recollects his relationship with his past idol over the course of an interview.
