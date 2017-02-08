Jacob Tremblay to Star in Xavier Dolan's 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan'

Hmm. I feel like a similar plot was in a mads mikkelson movie and also that movie about the guy with the burned face. Reply

Thread

Link

the man without a face... mel gibson/nick stahl

the hunt



yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I swear to god this was announced like six months ago? Reply

Thread

Link

they filmed a bit and then took a break while Kit is filming GoT (and Nat had her baby i guess) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the story line sounds sketchy tbh, if it is not handled well...but good for kit. seems like a meaty role. Reply

Thread

Link

omg...i remember this ep! time for a rewatch. to me tobias was the most tragic and funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Even the tiniest mannerisms David Cross had for Tobias left me rolling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yes, his physicality meshed so well and enhanced his personality. Tobias and Buster were my favorites. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Yes! I am so happy that Tony Hale has been able to shine in Veep because he is just so good at what he does. It's impossible to pick a favorite AD character but I love Buster sfm. Motherboy, his affection for juice boxes, the loose seal, Lucille 2, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



CACKLING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god the new series was utter shit. i felt embarrassed watching it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

legend tremblay - yas

legend portman - yas



kit fucking harington tho? Reply

Thread

Link

sounds weird Reply

Thread

Link

kit coming for his oscar!!!!! future egot imo!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

lol he should have been nominated for 7 days in hell! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The thought of Kit Harington acting is just a solid no from me.



The tantrum Xavier will throw if this isn't received well will give me life. Reply

Thread

Link





Isn't Xavier Dolan the one that made Mads look like this lmao Reply

Thread

Link

iconic gif the expression. especially the mouth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya the movie really isn't as bad as ontd wanted to believe it was tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed. but i can see why people can find it uncomfortable to watch though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it definitely is uncomfortable and has little payoff (i won't be surprised when people watch it and hate it lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. otoh, it was so prettily shot... the last scene fucked me up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't love the movie, but there was the one flashback scene with the music and drugs (best music moment of his career) that gave so much context to the main character + lets you feel what he's feeling, why he was there, etc that I cried! And then Marion was like "...how long?" I was SHOOK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't watched the entirety of the movie yet, i just skipped along bc i had too much homework, but i agree with you completely. the acting was solid (expected from the cast ofc), the directing was good. i didn't love it love it either, but it wasn't an awful movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. I didn't love it but it really wasn't as bad as some people made it out to be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is is online? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes and we should be grateful imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



That this child was not nominated for Room is fucking ridiculous. He and Brie were incredible. Reply

Thread

Link

I need him and Brie to co-star in another movie. Maybe give Captain Marvel an adoptive kid or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I love ha, I'm actually going to force myself to watch Skull Island because I love ha so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I miss her, so I'm actually looking forward to Skull Island. And I FINALLY bought Room yesterday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same here, she's my Envy Adams forever <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, this movie was so fucking good. Probably my favorite Oscars movie of all time tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm in the minority but idt he was that outstanding, he just shouted a lot lol brie def carried the movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow, really? I thought he was absolutely fantastic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was def better than most kids would have been, idk i just didn't see the ~spark everyone else did ig lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

xavier dolan's instagram replies give me life tho. he should give a course on shit talking because damn he is so good at it.



Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like my stanning has paid off jacob is COMING



also slay @ Xavier's most recent movie getting like 6 Cesar nominations. I'm honestly surprised it didn't make it into the final 5 oscar nominees tbh, it isn't great but I feel like it has the star power + capital A acting people would vote for. Reply

Thread

Link

wasn't Taylor ksjithc something from FNL supposed to be in this? I wonder why he dropped. Reply

Thread

Link

So basically, he was misunderstood as being a pedophile? And it wreaked havoc in his life. Sounds an awful lot like The Hunt in terms of the premise. Reply

Thread

Link

is Natalie taking Jessica Chastain's role then? and has Jacob taken Bella Thorne's? lmao omg



awww, happy for Jacob tho! and for his qt interactions with KittyKat omg 😍 gotta check Xavier's insta daily now Reply

Thread

Link

wait so the cast is totally changing?

and jessica and xavier seemed like bffs? what a fucking mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





buuut I remember it being about a young girl, not a boy mhhhhm ok nvm I wiki'd, lol they're all still in it, Jessica is the one who exposes them: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Death _and_Life_of_John_F._Donovan buuut I remember it being about a young girl, not a boy mhhhhm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link