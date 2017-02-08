Jacob Tremblay to Star in Xavier Dolan's 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan'
Set in the early 2000s, Donovan centers on an adult American TV star (Kit Harington,) and his correspondence with (Jacob Tremblay) living with his mother (Natalie Portman) in England. Their lives take dramatic turns when the existence of their pen pal relationship is publicly exposed, eliciting the most ill-founded assumptions, and sending Donovan in a vertical downfall. The movie is set in two time periods, with the other being decade later, when the young actor recollects his relationship with his past idol over the course of an interview.
the hunt
yeah
legend portman - yas
kit fucking harington tho?
The tantrum Xavier will throw if this isn't received well will give me life.
also slay @ Xavier's most recent movie getting like 6 Cesar nominations. I'm honestly surprised it didn't make it into the final 5 oscar nominees tbh, it isn't great but I feel like it has the star power + capital A acting people would vote for.
awww, happy for Jacob tho! and for his qt interactions with KittyKat omg 😍 gotta check Xavier's insta daily now
and jessica and xavier seemed like bffs? what a fucking mess
buuut I remember it being about a young girl, not a boy mhhhhm