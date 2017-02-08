Milo Ventimiglia Surprises Family Watching 'This Is Us' At Home
When your filming #ThisIsUs & the neighbors are watching...#ThisIsUs while you're filming #ThisIsUs!!! TONIGHT we're back!! 9/8c on @nbc MV pic.twitter.com/XPixJS1j8J— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 7, 2017
While in a residential neighborhood filming a scene for his NBC show This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia and the crew noticed that the family next door happened to be watching their show on TV, so he knocked on their door and surprised them.
source
milo is hot tho
Edited at 2017-02-08 09:25 pm (UTC)
that's fun
Also, what is that house? They can just walk up to the door like that and see straight inside? That door sucks