Rihanna covers Harper's Bazaar & pays homage to Amelia Earhart
.@Rihanna is the cover of the 150th anniversary of @HarpersBazaarUS. pic.twitter.com/qttys6i88Y— Roc Nation (@RocNation) February 8, 2017
Rihanna for Harper’s Bazaar pic.twitter.com/WJ6biO1gxt— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 8, 2017
Source: 1, 2
Also a hit song that's climbing the charts with like 0 promo and no video? Could your faves ever? Some of ya'll faves can't even get a hit with promo and a video! Slay!!!
MTE!!
RPDR needs to do an aviation-themed runway
we've heard the short preview if thats what u mean
Amelia Earhart & Eleanor Roosevelt are my historic OTP.
i work in fashion as a photographer and designers/stylists send me the dumbest moodboards
i've seen "refugee chic", "ww2 army"- look, whenever the model is poc it's "urban" etc.
Also quick posting/OT question: I know if it's a banned source we can use an embedded tweet, but I can't even pull one quote from the article? Even after summarizing everything? Still a little new to making posts.