Rihanna covers Harper's Bazaar & pays homage to Amelia Earhart

But where's the Love on the Brain video?!



Also a hit song that's climbing the charts with like 0 promo and no video? Could your faves ever? Some of ya'll faves can't even get a hit with promo and a video! Slay!!! Reply

Thread

Link

based on the quality of the other videos this era, she can keep it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But where's the Love on the Brain video?!

MTE!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has she even filmed it yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fell in love with this song over christmas and now i'm BITTER about her paying it literal dust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that song is a MASTERPIECE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no @ that wig but i love the styling Reply

Thread

Link

im in love w the dress look



RPDR needs to do an aviation-themed runway Reply

Thread

Link

I've never seen an episode of that, but if they did a runway theme of that, I'd totally watch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How dare you forget Glamazonian Airways!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gorgeous! slightly OTT but pop emergency and she's Rihanna's bff, but has anyone found any of Katy Perry's disco balls around the country and listened to the new song yet? or has this been posted? Reply

Thread

Link

in the katy perry tag

we've heard the short preview if thats what u mean Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People are posting clips of what they hear online! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good choice. When I was younger, I wanted to be the one to solve the mystery of where Amelia was. I also wanted to be the one to find out what happened to the Lost Colony of Roanoke. I have yet to do either :(:(





Amelia Earhart & Eleanor Roosevelt are my historic OTP. Reply

Thread

Link

ot was there a post about the cash me outside girl getting into a fight on a plane lol Reply

Thread

Link

that girl is such a mess. i made a post about her hanging out with josh peck and a bunch of other old dudes but it got rejected. she needs to be taken away from her mom tbh. like only 13 years old and getting into this kinda mess? jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Josh Peck?! Like wtf lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks gorgeous but wasn't Amelia's whole look menswear? I find this depressing idk Reply

Thread

Link

not sure you'd call it a 'menswear' look as much as you would a pilot uniform lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That look has been called menswear all the time including by vogue if u Google but ok keep trying to be snappy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Btw what do you think menswear is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

giving me Tina Turner tbh Reply

Thread

Link

She's so fucking hot Reply

Thread

Link

Perfect as usual. Reply

Thread

Link

i know it's a homage but it's kinda weird to me to do a fashion editorial inspired by a woman who had such tragic ending



i work in fashion as a photographer and designers/stylists send me the dumbest moodboards



i've seen "refugee chic", "ww2 army"- look, whenever the model is poc it's "urban" etc.



Reply

Thread

Link

lol the fashion industry always does that. i'd love to see more of these shoots inspired by women like amelia earhart than another marilyn monroe one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never know how to describe what I find so attractive about the way rihanna presents herself and her feminity but "a woman who dominates in a man's world" is kinda it I suppose. Love those pics Reply

Thread

Link

lol I used to be so into Amelia Earhart as a kid. I even did this whole presentation (my first ever at 8) where we had to memorize our speeches and I had a bike helmet and a coat on. I was so nervous lmao.



Also quick posting/OT question: I know if it's a banned source we can use an embedded tweet, but I can't even pull one quote from the article? Even after summarizing everything? Still a little new to making posts. Reply

Thread

Link

are we getting a new album soon? what's happening with her music career? I need an album/tour Reply

Thread

Link

God I just have the biggest fucking crush on her, she looks amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

I know this shoit was done done weeks in advance but it's black history month and these white female crackers couldn't be assed to have her imitate someone of her ethnicity. She could have imitated Bessie Coleman. Her birthday just passed and she was an important figure for women aviators as well. Rihanna really needs to start rejecting this kinda objectification shit. She is above this cheap thrills for white folks. Reply

Thread

Link