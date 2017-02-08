rih work #2

Rihanna covers Harper's Bazaar & pays homage to Amelia Earhart


Rihanna on Amelia Earhart: "There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time. So it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harper's Bazaar in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boys."


You can view other pics from the photoshoot at Harper's Bazaar official website.

