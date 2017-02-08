Black Sails - Luke Arnold should head Starz' PR department + interview round-up

btw there's a gifset on tumblr (can't find it rn) that put next to each other Flint telling the Hamiltons of lawlessness in Nassau, and Silver telling Israel Hands the story Flint told him abt him. turns out Hands is the one who killed the governor's wife and son! whether it was pre-planned or just some clever call-back, it's this kind of detail I love abt the show. Reply

i'm gonna sound like johnlockers that invaded my post about cute little detail but i wish their details were more consistent in quality

on one hand i'd say it wasn't planned and just fitted nicely so they put him in it, on the other they must have thought of hands while planning all the seasons (he seems like a somewhat big character) so who knows

(i also saw the gifset of max telling she promised to anne daddy won't get hurt and that anne speech and i still can't believe anne would believe english side over max, fuck this shit) Reply

the fact that Anne didn't even question the extent of Max' involvement in the betrayal~ and instead went KILL HA is super strange to me and everyone's eating it up, like ??? just because we learned about it in the same breath as her being like "oh but I can't do it after all" yeah ok nice to know wtf



still hardcore rooting for Maxanne but that was some bullshit imo Reply

yeah, rewriting is strong with s4. they learned nothing from s3.

and if they meet again, max is going to be so hurt because of this. i'm not liking this season. Reply

Oh god thank you I thought I was the only one! The continued eulogizing of V*ne made me actually sick. And the Maxanne development was totally weird and like we'd skipped a few steps and sure it can all be fanwanked but uhmm this should not be necessary.



I'm still on the fence but I didn't like the last episode much at all, so many dumb decisions by the characters and writers... :/ Reply

i'm not looking forward to rewatch, it was my least favourite episode since s1. without the power to slap people on my screen it's going to be so frustrating. i decided i'm gonna post a bunch of dame maggie gifs. Reply

that's a wise decision 🙇‍♀️ i didn't even think of the rewatch, i'll have to come up with a coping strategy of my own... Reply

It definitely wasn't planned imo otherwise they would've namedropped him when telling that story the first time around (you never know whether you're getting renewed so they would've included that fanservice). But I noticed it immediately and thought it was a cool callback :) Reply

i finally finished ti. barbecue is adorable two faced bitch and i'm glad he pathetically got his happy ending with [madi] and captain flint by his side. i'm still laughing at mutineers going ben gunn? no1curr. belly and flint won't drink themselves to death and that's ok but still i'd be very bitter and disappointment if the most intriguing relationship of ti didn't make it to bs. their tragic fates are the only interesting bits of the book tbh. if they end up lifting up only some names (even mcgraw which is a name of a poor sod flint was demanding rum from before dying) from the book, what was the fucking point then. just invent your own pirates and put them in history context



i officially jumped silverflint ship once again. beautiful and smart and rational people belong together, rise madi/silver, the actual queen and her pirate king. they fit each other really well.



that being said i ship flint with any other man if it gets him laid. or at least (by the show's standart) gentle peck on lips in non-friendly way. (or THOMAS FLASHBACKS! WITH CUTE AF RPJ)



so

belly needs to get laid, flint needs to get laid, belly has stupid issues with flint that need sorting out asap, flint has stupid issues with belly that need sorting out asap... i mean, there is one solution, a very easy solution for so many problems





Crew, what's your favourite ship? The Walrus? Ranger? Queen Anne's Revenge? Or even the nameless Man o' War?



rip walrus </3 Reply

You're really making me want to read TI... I'll be a bit pissed if the shows ends up doing the whole 'oh we just lifted a bunch of names from TI, we're doing our own thing' crap.



I wanted a full on screen Flint/guy sex scene just for the show to prove that they'll treat m/m the same as m/f and f/f. But since that;s not likely to happen, give me peck on lips, some removal of clothes and morning after cuddle. I don't care with who, flashback!Thomas is always welcome as well.



I just really don't know where they're taking Belly, let's assume Silver manages to wrangle Flint and Billy and get them to behave and work together, let's even say that happens next episode, I just don't know if the show has time to get the two to be close enough to where they should be before TI (whether platonic or your solution), while Silver also has to gravitate away from those two, while still keeping Madi. That's a lot of ground to cover.



RIP Walrus, you will be missed.



Love your Billy screaming icon. ;) Reply

it's not that interesting book tbh lol but it's short and if you have some free time to kill..



ok i'm tearing up a bit rn because i started imagining belly lifting flint up to kiss him and it's so beautiful and they are denying it to us =( and they owe us for all the male gaze scenes



it's going to be such a fast paced show once daddy and dadbeard and their v*nepining die



thanks for choosing it for me ;-) love yours too lmao Reply

Well, I might at some point, will have to see if I can find it.



They definitely owe us for all the male gaze scene. I just can't even imagine Flint/Billy right now, back in S1 I could see it, but now the two will have to have major development for me to be able to see it. But I'm all in favor of it, at least it's giving you nice fantasies. ;)



Well... Maybe Dadbeard will die some point soon, but don't bet on Jack dying so soon. Their Vane manpain can die right now though, I'm about as sick of it as Anne is.



Fierce Belly is fierce, happy to help. Yup, someone made this icon and I stole it from them, not gonna credit or name names, I'm a true pirate... Reply

(or THOMAS FLASHBACKS! WITH CUTE AF RPJ)



I would not survive this but I need it. Reply

I'm too fucking attached to ace Belly, I can't picture him romancing anyone, least of all Flint, so... I'm staying on the ot3 ship for now.



Rly need to reread TI. I also get what ur saying but I'm a sucker for the 'but what rly happened was very different' shtick so I'll see where they take it. Also even w the potentially dubious execution I'm too stoked they made one of the most iconic pirates of cultural history gay, so bc there's little enough rep, I'll always love BS for that alone. Reply

Maxanne is #real



Eleanoody is #over Reply

everything abt this comment is <333 (YOUR ICON!!!) Reply

can't wait for eleanoody to die Reply

I mean it's enough for Woody to die to kill the ship sooooo... Reply

precisely what i'm hoping for! Reply

oh my god

i've been sitting here and thinking who the fuck is woody

until it finally hit me ages later

i keep forgetting he's not roger Reply

there can only be one woody tbh there can only be one woody tbh Reply

respectfully disagree Reply

a black sails post right when i cant settle in to post the tldr comment im itching to post!!! im circling back to this later, mark my words!



in the meantime, everyone not already doing so needs to watch this fucking show!



also, maxanne = the greatest of all time Reply

I gotta go to bed in ~1h so I expect your tldr essay when I'm having breakfast ;D serve those opinions, my booby friend. Reply

Is the Black Sails Twitter (and general PR) as bad as Outlander's? Starz needs to get their shit together something fierce. Reply

lol yes. The marketing is horrendous. I haven't followed Outlander in a while but I've seen people complain about the PR on my dashboard so it does seem to be a Starz-wide problem. Reply

I think season four for her was about figuring out if it was going to work with the person she thinks it’s going to work with.







yes. please. IT WILL WORK WITH THE PERSON SHE THINKS IT'S GOING TO WORK WITH.



#prayercircle

It's about a woman realizing she isn't who she thought she was, and season three is about finding a measure of comfort in that.

RIP Blint tbh Reply

i have decided that the Walrus is like the black pearl and whilst its been destroyed now it will be back later and be the best ship on the sea Reply

well you got me into this ONTD and now I've finished watching S2 and I feel so bad for Flint that I'm like, I gotta wait to see how he ends the series before I invest any more feelings?? I read TI and I can't stand that ending for him, or Billy/Silver murdering him or whatever, after all he's been through. I'm sensitive, damnit.



I won't mind if he dies but I want a dignified death and Silver better not kill my psycho bb. I like Silver a lot but I know he's safe and lives a long good life so I'm not fussed about what befalls him in the show but like...can Flint get a win? pls? Reply

Loving Flint is the true tragedy on this show tbh, I just want him to be OK.



If it helps the writers don't treat TI as gospel canon, so there's a slim chance he gets some sort of not-all-sad ending idk Reply

Crew, what's your favourite ship?



Urca de Lima tbh. That's where it all began. Reply

I can't believe I forgot the Urca



revoke my stan card I'm not worthy Reply

