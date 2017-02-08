Black Sails - Luke Arnold should head Starz' PR department + interview round-up
Tweets by recent piece of driftwood Luke Arnold, telling us why everyone should watch Black Sails right now:
Highlights:
This interview is from before S4 started, but Luke and Hannah remain adorable, so I included it. They explain the scale of S4 and how an overarching theme is not plain vengeance, but grief and how all characters have to deal with their unique losses.
And last but not least, this interview with the cast and showrunners goes nicely in-depth. Topics include disability & LGBT representation, Clara Paget's muscles and references to The Wire.
Highlight: It’s about a woman realizing she isn’t who she thought she was, and season three is about finding a measure of comfort in that. I think season four for her was about figuring out if it was going to work with the person she thinks it’s going to work with.
#MaxanneConfirmed2k17 #BowDownToThePirateQueens
Crew, what's your favourite ship? The Walrus? Ranger? Queen Anne's Revenge? Or even the nameless Man o' War?
Tom Hopper on a horse. Hold onto your ovaries. #BlackSails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 6. Februar 2017
Too many favourite couples. These are the shippiest ships that ever shipped on ships #blacksails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 6. Februar 2017
Talking to Inverse, Toby Stephens discusses Flint's evolution throughout the seasons and has some interesting stuff to say about the end of his character's journey.
Judging by all that anger (not to mention that beard) I bet Billy STILL hasn't been laid. Logan was right. #blacksails— Luke Arnold (@LongLukeArnold) 6. Februar 2017
Highlights:
- For his part, Stephens thinks it comes down to sharing the burden of his position. "He finds a kindred spirit in Silver. It's finding this balance between somebody who's driven by pragmatism but also has this dark side - this anger that's feeding it, these motivations that are emotional. Flint projects this on him. Because I don’t think Silver can ever live up to that. I don’t think anybody can live up to these things that Flint demands of them. It’s how that resolves itself which is where Season 4 really kind of comes into its own.”
Stephens maintains, however, that this way Flint projects onto Silver is subconscious. “I don’t think he is aware of it — or if he is, it’s something that he kind of pushes into the background. I think he needs Silver. But how much does Silver need Flint? That’s the question.”
- Stephens himself didn’t know what Flint’s ultimate ending would be until two weeks before he got the final script. “I think Jon and Robert found such a brilliant ending for Flint,” he says. “I had a vague idea of where the season was going, but I didn’t know until about two weeks before. In a way, it was much more realistic not knowing. I remember doing a play once which was a tragedy, and the director gave this note to the actors saying, “You don’t know that this ends badly. Your character isn’t seeing it as a tragedy. You just think this is another day.”
In this interview Toby Stephens remains relatable, is asked about how he balances his career and having three kids.
on one hand i'd say it wasn't planned and just fitted nicely so they put him in it, on the other they must have thought of hands while planning all the seasons (he seems like a somewhat big character) so who knows
(i also saw the gifset of max telling she promised to anne daddy won't get hurt and that anne speech and i still can't believe anne would believe english side over max, fuck this shit)
still hardcore rooting for Maxanne but that was some bullshit imo
and if they meet again, max is going to be so hurt because of this. i'm not liking this season.
I'm still on the fence but I didn't like the last episode much at all, so many dumb decisions by the characters and writers... :/
i officially jumped silverflint ship once again. beautiful and smart and rational people belong together, rise madi/silver, the actual queen and her pirate king. they fit each other really well.
that being said i ship flint with any other man if it gets him laid. or at least (by the show's standart) gentle peck on lips in non-friendly way. (or THOMAS FLASHBACKS! WITH CUTE AF RPJ)
so
belly needs to get laid, flint needs to get laid, belly has stupid issues with flint that need sorting out asap, flint has stupid issues with belly that need sorting out asap... i mean, there is one solution, a very easy solution for so many problems
rip walrus </3
I wanted a full on screen Flint/guy sex scene just for the show to prove that they'll treat m/m the same as m/f and f/f. But since that;s not likely to happen, give me peck on lips, some removal of clothes and morning after cuddle. I don't care with who, flashback!Thomas is always welcome as well.
I just really don't know where they're taking Belly, let's assume Silver manages to wrangle Flint and Billy and get them to behave and work together, let's even say that happens next episode, I just don't know if the show has time to get the two to be close enough to where they should be before TI (whether platonic or your solution), while Silver also has to gravitate away from those two, while still keeping Madi. That's a lot of ground to cover.
RIP Walrus, you will be missed.
Love your Billy screaming icon. ;)
ok i'm tearing up a bit rn because i started imagining belly lifting flint up to kiss him and it's so beautiful and they are denying it to us =( and they owe us for all the male gaze scenes
it's going to be such a fast paced show once daddy and dadbeard and their v*nepining die
thanks for choosing it for me ;-) love yours too lmao
They definitely owe us for all the male gaze scene. I just can't even imagine Flint/Billy right now, back in S1 I could see it, but now the two will have to have major development for me to be able to see it. But I'm all in favor of it, at least it's giving you nice fantasies. ;)
Well... Maybe Dadbeard will die some point soon, but don't bet on Jack dying so soon. Their Vane manpain can die right now though, I'm about as sick of it as Anne is.
Fierce Belly is fierce, happy to help. Yup, someone made this icon and I stole it from them, not gonna credit or name names, I'm a true pirate...
I would not survive this but I need it.
Rly need to reread TI. I also get what ur saying but I'm a sucker for the 'but what rly happened was very different' shtick so I'll see where they take it. Also even w the potentially dubious execution I'm too stoked they made one of the most iconic pirates of cultural history gay, so bc there's little enough rep, I'll always love BS for that alone.
Eleanoody is #over
i've been sitting here and thinking who the fuck is woody
until it finally hit me ages later
i keep forgetting he's not roger
there can only be one woody tbh
in the meantime, everyone not already doing so needs to watch this fucking show!
also, maxanne = the greatest of all time
yes. please. IT WILL WORK WITH THE PERSON SHE THINKS IT'S GOING TO WORK WITH.
#prayercircle
I won't mind if he dies but I want a dignified death and Silver better not kill my psycho bb. I like Silver a lot but I know he's safe and lives a long good life so I'm not fussed about what befalls him in the show but like...can Flint get a win? pls?
If it helps the writers don't treat TI as gospel canon, so there's a slim chance he gets some sort of not-all-sad ending idk
Urca de Lima tbh. That's where it all began.
revoke my stan card I'm not worthy
idk i just love love love stories about personal myth-making and black sails does it SO WELL