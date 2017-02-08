Black Sails - Luke Arnold should head Starz' PR department + interview round-up

Tweets by recent piece of driftwood Luke Arnold, telling us why everyone should watch Black Sails right now:
Talking to Inverse, Toby Stephens discusses Flint's evolution throughout the seasons and has some interesting stuff to say about the end of his character's journey.


Highlights:

  • For his part, Stephens thinks it comes down to sharing the burden of his position. "He finds a kindred spirit in Silver. It's finding this balance between somebody who's driven by pragmatism but also has this dark side - this anger that's feeding it, these motivations that are emotional. Flint projects this on him. Because I don’t think Silver can ever live up to that. I don’t think anybody can live up to these things that Flint demands of them. It’s how that resolves itself which is where Season 4 really kind of comes into its own.”
    Stephens maintains, however, that this way Flint projects onto Silver is subconscious. “I don’t think he is aware of it — or if he is, it’s something that he kind of pushes into the background. I think he needs Silver. But how much does Silver need Flint? That’s the question.”

  • Stephens himself didn’t know what Flint’s ultimate ending would be until two weeks before he got the final script. “I think Jon and Robert found such a brilliant ending for Flint,” he says. “I had a vague idea of where the season was going, but I didn’t know until about two weeks before. In a way, it was much more realistic not knowing. I remember doing a play once which was a tragedy, and the director gave this note to the actors saying, “You don’t know that this ends badly. Your character isn’t seeing it as a tragedy. You just think this is another day.”

In this interview Toby Stephens remains relatable, is asked about how he balances his career and having three kids.



This interview is from before S4 started, but Luke and Hannah remain adorable, so I included it. They explain the scale of S4 and how an overarching theme is not plain vengeance, but grief and how all characters have to deal with their unique losses.



And last but not least, this interview with the cast and showrunners goes nicely in-depth. Topics include disability & LGBT representation, Clara Paget's muscles and references to The Wire.

Highlight: It’s about a woman realizing she isn’t who she thought she was, and season three is about finding a measure of comfort in that. I think season four for her was about figuring out if it was going to work with the person she thinks it’s going to work with.

#MaxanneConfirmed2k17 #BowDownToThePirateQueens

