UTA Cancels Academy Awards Party to Protest Muslim Ban... Will Hold Refugee Rally Instead
Variety is currently reporting that United Talent Agency has decided to cancel their annual Academy Awards party this year. Instead they will be donating $250,000 to the ACLU and the International Rescue Committee. Additionally, they will be hosting a rally "to express the creative community’s growing concern with anti-immigrant sentiment in the United States" that will take place two days before the Academy Awards.
UTA represents Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi who has previously spoken out about why he will not be attending the Academy Awards despite his film The Salesman being nominated this year for Best Foreign Language Film.
In addition to their own donation UTA will be launching a CrowdRise campaign specifically targeting the entertainment community to help raise more funds for the ACLU.
Source 1 and 2
is this how tin foil hat people feel all the time? like there are times when i genuinely question that this is reality because how the fuck is any of this happening?!?!
n itz still a very dangerous slope because trump n co ar gonna do evrything they can ta transfer purchasing power ta the upper middle class n rich
i'm feeling kind of weird about watching all the glitz and glamour of the oscars considering what is going on. i don't know why. i know i shouldn't be and that we all need a break from the trump shitstorm but for some reason, i am not feeling the oscars this year. i guess i feel down? or the fact that the leader of the free world is a reality star? i don't know. i might not watch it this year
