UTA Cancels Academy Awards Party to Protest Muslim Ban... Will Hold Refugee Rally Instead


Variety is currently reporting that United Talent Agency has decided to cancel their annual Academy Awards party this year. Instead they will be donating $250,000 to the ACLU and the International Rescue Committee. Additionally, they will be hosting a rally "to express the creative community’s growing concern with anti-immigrant sentiment in the United States" that will take place two days before the Academy Awards.

UTA represents Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi who has previously spoken out about why he will not be attending the Academy Awards despite his film The Salesman being nominated this year for Best Foreign Language Film.

In addition to their own donation UTA will be launching a CrowdRise campaign specifically targeting the entertainment community to help raise more funds for the ACLU.

