UTA Cancels Academy Awards Party to Protest Muslim Ban... Will Hold Refugee Rally Instead

Kal remains perfect.

This is really awesome. What a stand up move!

Good

good

Wow, that's really fucking cool of them.

It is surreal to me that corporations CORPORATIONS are some of the ones doing the right thing here and people WHO ARE SWORN TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION are like 'lol k'



is this how tin foil hat people feel all the time? like there are times when i genuinely question that this is reality because how the fuck is any of this happening?!?!

It's crazy but great bc lbr corps run this country.

itz truly sick that peepl hav more power ta effect societal change as consumers now than they do az voters



n itz still a very dangerous slope because trump n co ar gonna do evrything they can ta transfer purchasing power ta the upper middle class n rich Reply

Money unfortunately talks. How else did DeVos become Secretary of State? Reply

Hell yeah!

I didn't really expect them to take a stand. Good for them!

this is a strong statement and i support it. good for them. i hope others follow suit.



i'm feeling kind of weird about watching all the glitz and glamour of the oscars considering what is going on. i don't know why. i know i shouldn't be and that we all need a break from the trump shitstorm but for some reason, i am not feeling the oscars this year. i guess i feel down? or the fact that the leader of the free world is a reality star? i don't know. i might not watch it this year Reply

There's probably going to be an all-time high of political statements during the speeches this year Reply

i hope so. i hope jimmy kimmel destroys him. i don't know, lol i'll see how i feel that night. i couldn't bring myself to watch the globes this year and i love the globes because everyone is so drunk and messy Reply

It's an asinine ritual glorifying self-indulgence and excess but it's a great platform to send a message. Especially with YouTube nowadays, what is said will be remembered and it will get under Trump's skin. Hopefully we get more moments like this one: Reply

i'm excited but less so because a movie fueled in part by white backlash will walk away with so many awards Reply

wow...surprised, but I love it

sf wonderful

wow that's great

Sean Spicer just now: I can only hope that if Coretta Scott King was still with us, that she would support Senator Sessions's nomination. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 8, 2017



pls shut up and go away pls shut up and go away

Disgusting Reply

*love* how they're doing to her what they did to the history of MLK: murdered and then his legacy is used by racist people to be like "well what MLK WOULD have done is..." Reply

Weird. My notification for this comment threw in random what I think is German? Reply

what in the actual fuck Reply

It's incredible when you have trouble distinguishing between satire and fact. You could have told me this was said by Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer and I would have believed you. Reply

100% thought this had to be coming from a satirical account when I scrolled by and then backed up when I saw the replies. holy shit Reply

he has no brain Reply

Every single person on “President” 💩’s team is such garbage. Reply

screaming rn they're really trying to gaslight us with this nonsense Reply

How delusional do you have to be to think she would support Sessions' nomination??? Reply

These people are so disgusting. Reply

THEY ARE BEYOND GROSS . UUUUUGH JUST DIE ALREADY Reply

let me just post this here and hopefully it makes you laugh because this guy is such a fucking tool





Reply

I hate this entire administration so much Reply

