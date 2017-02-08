she's too good for him tbh Reply

Durr, wasn't she shady as shit cheating on her husband and whatnot? Reply

i love ha but i'm not solid on the timeline of her breakup/divorce from her husband. they announced the split in may but she had been posting vague instagrams/tweets about her relationship with him since at least march??? but i could be wrong. Reply

Didn't they just get together? I still found this couple to be really odd. It was like when the High School quarterback dates the secretly hot nerdy hipster drama nerd. An irl She's All That.



Edited at 2017-02-08 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

aw sad. and it will be awkward.



Edited at 2017-02-08 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

love is dead Reply

That one weird tumblr dedicated to hating them is gonna be happy. Reply

omg I saw that tumblr. that person seems to be really ugly inside Reply

I swear literally every male actor on the planet has at least one tumblr dedicated to psychotically ripping apart their significant other. Reply

This one was so weird cause it turned on Chris too lol. It's called something like "disappointedwithchrisevans". Reply

was she the one that made a post about how she hopes they've broken up, and then got mad when people were like 'imagine "loving" Chris so much you wish he'd be lonely" and made another post about how she wasn't being mean, she just doesn't like Jenny? Reply

oh yea...forgot about them



i'm sure he'll go crawling back to minka and we'll see the pap shots any day now Reply

And just a month or so ago, I learned they were a couple to begin with. Reply

I actually liked them together, shame. Hope it wasn't a messy breakup Reply

Didn't even know they were dating. Reply

the movie they're in together looks sooo dumb Reply

Their new movie looks so sappy. Reply

So basically they saved face and tried to date bc they got caught cheating I bet...promo for their movie should be interesting Reply

idk tbh, chris is a bit of a womanizer, and he's never gone super public before so i don't know if thats true Reply

I still think they jumped into something bc she left her husband, maybe not FOR him but it all was overlapping Reply

idk...i feel like jenny slate isnt big enough of a celeb that she would need to save face during a cheating scandal Reply

aw, i liked them together :( Reply

Tbqh, whenever I hear a celeb breakup is because of "conflicting schedules," I always think... well, good luck ever being with someone longterm unless you change your career. Reply

to me it just implies the feelings arent there, if you want somebody you will make it work. Reply

True, it does seem like an excuse a lot of the time. Reply

IA. Shit is getting tougher out there because of this imo Reply

I feel like one of these days he is just gonna end up marrying Minka Reply

