I'm happy for her, she's one of the most talented people I've ever seen. Reply

At first I thought she was replacing Viola Davis but this appears to be a whole other Tubman project. About time! There needs to be a big screen version of Tubman's story. Reply

said it before but i'm very intrigued to see how well her acting stands up without her incredible voice to distract. Reply

u dont think shes a good actress? Reply

it's not that, i've just only seen her in musicals where whenever she sings i'm just with her 100%. in the color purple i wasn't wowed by her until she sang i'm here. i'm interested in getting the chance to see her do straight dialogue and see how well she stands up as an non-singing actress. Reply

bless this dark skinned goddess. is viola producing a harriet tubman or sojourner truth biopic? Reply

Yes, I am so happy for her! She deserves all the success in the world, she is crazy talented. Reply

this is awesome news Reply

