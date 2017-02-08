Lady Gaga premieres Jonas Akerlund-Directed music video for 'John Wayne'
Surprise! Lady Gaga has dropped a music video for "John Wayne," the brand new single from Joanne. The wild, colorful video was directed by Jonas Åkerlund – the man behind the singer's epic "Paparazzi" and "Telephone" mini movies.
also, i need to know what kind of bike that is. that thing is a beaut.
How long do you think it will take for her to fade again? How well do you think the tour will do?
Ugh I actually fucking like the video (and the song is one of the few I like from the album). Why does this bitch do this to me!
eh, it's good enough. But she can move on to the next album now.
She fooled y'all.