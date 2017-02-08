Lady Gaga premieres Jonas Akerlund-Directed music video for 'John Wayne'

YAAASSSS I was coming to see if this had a post yet. You guys. It's so good. This feels like the fun old Gaga I stanned for and John Wayne is my fave song on Joanne. I'm so happy rn. ;_; Reply

Thread

Link

the colors, the styling! i haven't been this pleased with a vid of hers since 2011 tbh 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who's gon be the innovator to debut a music video on Instagram? Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor Alison Swift. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

watch here if you don't have apple music Reply

Thread

Link

bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ty bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nhf gaga but hf pretty much everything jonas åkerlund does, so i'm conflicted rn lol



Edited at 2017-02-08 07:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ok... i also want a video for AYO and close the era out with a Grigio Girls Joanne World Tour recap video Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Replace Grigio Girls with Diamond Heart and I guess I'm hft Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAAAAASSSS serving me TFM!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I like it, short and cute. hate the choreography tho Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo what a perfectly weird gaga video. i love it.



also, i need to know what kind of bike that is. that thing is a beaut. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The best part <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes lmao! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay this was fun as fuck, i love it Reply

Thread

Link

Someone let me know when it's uploaded somewhere I can watch it Reply

Thread

Link

i posted a link above Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got it and am forever appreciative. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG! It's soooo bad lmao Like, where is the budget?



How long do you think it will take for her to fade again? How well do you think the tour will do? Reply

Thread

Link





shut up hoe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How could she ever fade when you are so dedicated to ha? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loved it! i laughed at the part where the beer bottle hit her face Reply

Thread

Link

Not AYO? Bye bitch. You deserve to flop.



Ugh I actually fucking like the video (and the song is one of the few I like from the album). Why does this bitch do this to me!



Edited at 2017-02-08 07:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Whoever is doing stuff for Gaga now in terms of management is doing a legit great job. I mean, having the Super Bowl performance and then the announcement of her being on RuPaul's Drag Race and then having a surprise video drop all in one week is pretty great. Reply

Thread

Link

I really blame poor management/creative direction for the fall of Gaga tbh. She's at her best when she's being properly art directed. She's creative but has too many ideas and directions and needs editing. I really hope she gets it together. It kills me to see Beyonce just slay 100% because her creative team has been flawless. I wish Gaga could get on that level again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well if she didn't alienate most of her team during the BTW era to surround herself with mostly "yes men" in the ArtPop era... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Britney's management would never (I say this as a Britney stan). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG I love this!!! I am so here for GrungeGa I love this I love tthiiss!! Reply

Thread

Link

Hmm Johne Wyne is one of the better songs of Flopanne which I know might come as a surprise I'm not a big fan off.Not to mentiom she just beyonce style surprised dropped this with no promo and it looks like a return to fun Gaga again. Ugh I was planning on saving my money and not going to her concert on Aug 1st but the halftime show and now this makes me think it won't be a boring country hoedown. Reply

Thread

Link

What in Hold It Against Me hell were those cuts every 0.5 second?



eh, it's good enough. But she can move on to the next album now. Reply

Thread

Link

OMFG, I LOVE IT. Reply

Thread

Link

This and Dancing in circles are the only songs in Joanne that I legit like and listen often Reply

Thread

Link

Her letting her foot drag like that after she accelerated... I can hear my dad's ashes rolling in his grave Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looked hot as fuck in this outfit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





im struuuung ooout ooon john waaaaaayne Reply

Thread

Link

ahhhh i love it!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I love all of her looks in that video tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking loved this. John Wayne is my jaaaaaam. Gaga body is on point right now. Reply

Thread

Link

That was so campy and ridiculous and I loved it. Reply

Thread

Link



She fooled y'all.

lmao and here y'all thought she was over the album & her music and she was really just waiting to garner more of a fanbase via the superbowl to start slayin with tours videos and new musicShe fooled y'all. Reply

Thread

Link