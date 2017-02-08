Bill Nye will start saving the world on the 21st of April
"Bill Nye – science guy, educator, mechanical engineer, and curator of curiosity – returns with a new show. Each episode of Bill Nye Saves the World tackles a specific topic or concept through lively panel discussions, wide-ranging correspondent reports from a crackerjack team, and Bill’s very special blend of lab procedure and sly personality."
Guest so far: Karlie Kloss, Emily Calandrelli, Zach Braff, Rachel Bloom, Tim Gunn, Donald Faison, Will Wheaton, Joel McHale, Steve Aoki, etc.
Bill Nye Saves The World arrives April 21, only on Netflix.
source.
Some of the guests seem quite random, but I'm exited. Are you looking forward to this, ONTD?
Edited at 2017-02-08 07:25 pm (UTC)
So stoked for this. The celebs though...I guess if it'll attract viewers, then good? But eh.
Edutainment is the BEST
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Also, to all the comments about strange guest list: there may be yet unrecognized niche causes and interests the celebs might bring to the table. For instance, many people aren't aware that Karlie Kloss is a computer programmer and a strong advocate for women in computer science (see: girls who code). So... let's not dismiss them all outright.