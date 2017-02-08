Bill Nye will start saving the world on the 21st of April

the guests tho Reply

interesting guest choices.. Reply

I love Bill, I'm glad he's making a comeback. Reply

This is exactly what we need right now tbh. Reply

Not into the guest choices tbh, I would prefer actual scientists. Alton is good tho.



Edited at 2017-02-08 07:25 pm (UTC) Reply

I think there are actual scientists and the guests are just presenters/involved with skits (judging from the trailer)? Reply

I don't care about any of these guests except Alton Brown, who was in the clip but not listed. I will watch because I'm a scientist and a geek. Reply

so HFT Reply

I love Bill. His Bill Nye the Science Guy show was my favorite thing when I was younger. The way those were formatted were perfect for kids. The choppy edits throughout the show kept it interesting and entertaining. Reply

I remember clips from his show were used a lot in my science classes. Love him, he's like the Mr. Rogers of Science Reply

Ugh, I lived for the days when you'd walk into science class and the teacher had the TV set up and you immediately knew you were gonna watch Bill Nye. Reply

So stoked for this. The celebs though...I guess if it'll attract viewers, then good? But eh. Reply

Bill Nye was supposed to do a presentation at my school when I was in 9th grade and he cancelled on the day of. We were told he would reschedule but he never did. I'm still a little bitter about this. Reply

I can't wait to LEARN





Edutainment is the BEST Reply

I loved growing up in the 90s because it was THE era of edutainment. I hope it makes a comeback. Reply

Damn, I never realized this but yeah the 90s were the edutainment era. We had so many good ones. Reply

I think this kind of thing is important right now. never heard of him until a couple of years ago so Im excited to check this out. Reply

IA, anything to get people more educated. Reply

I would be into this if it wasn't for the weird guest choices. Reply

I have to say that while this is timely and necessary. The arrogance in that title speaks volumes of Nye's quite renowned ego. I feel like it's one of those things where the scientific community acknowledges it but also acknowledges the good he's done on behalf of science.



Also, to all the comments about strange guest list: there may be yet unrecognized niche causes and interests the celebs might bring to the table. For instance, many people aren't aware that Karlie Kloss is a computer programmer and a strong advocate for women in computer science (see: girls who code). So... let's not dismiss them all outright. Reply

why not real scientists. Reply

I feel old. Reply

