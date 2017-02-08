YESSSS finally! Now we need a trailer

(When I saw the date on the preview I thought it was on september the 6th lmao I was like WHAT?!?! ) Reply

I love this show, but I also ALWAYS forget what happened the season before because I watch it all in less than a week. I really would prefer to have Netflix release episodes weekly, but I know I'm in the minority on that one. Reply

Bishhh all shows should be released all at once for now til the end of time. They have a recap at the beginning of each season! Wikipedia is a thing! Some of us need to BINGE. Reply

you should try regulating your episode intake! when i watched transparent last season, i set an alarm for every sunday night at 6pm to watch one episode, and it was cool. felt good, felt organic. just took a little self restraint 👍🏽 Reply

I have adult ADHD hahaha impulse control is not a strong suit. Reply

i get ya, i get ya. it's too bad there isn't an option to select weekly release schedules for netflix originals. that way someone can forget they ever selected it, take in the episodes one at a time, and savor that shit 🙏🏽 Reply

i stopped watching season 3 b/c it got really intense with not enough comic relief, and i couldn't get through episodes without anxiety and dread. i read spoilers for s4 and i am glad i did, i'm immersed in this in real and get that it was timely and relevant, but the show just stopped being dark humor. Reply

AYYYY FUCK THIS SHOW AFTER LAST SEASON THOUGH.



(I'm still gonna watch) Reply

I'd want to watch just to see what Daya chooses but I'll just wait for the gifs.



This show can kiss my ass 👋🏼 Reply

basically tho!! Reply

Yeah, I wanna know what she does, but I literally don't care about her character and hate Dascha Polanco irl, so if she goes to max for the rest of the show I'll be happy. Reply

im curious if they were able to find any black writers for this season.... Reply

lets hope Reply

yesss I'm ready!!!



#getridofdaya2k17 Reply

i haven't watched the last season yet, is it good? or at least better than 3? lol Reply

Not watching. I'm traumatized from last season's finale. Reply

http://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/W hat-Time-Period-Orange-New-Black-Season-5-C over-43073824



damn..only 3 days.. ''Danielle Brooks showed up to the SAG Awards looking like a boss, but that's not the only reason we were excited to see her. The actress dropped a major detail about season five of Orange Is the New Black on the red carpet. Are you ready? Here goes: season five will take place over the course of three days! ''damn..only 3 days.. Reply

love this show. i cant wait Reply

ugh i have to watch this but tbh i still haven't recovered from last season. i've never been so affected by a character on a tv show. like i was crying just thinking about the scene days after i watched it smh Reply

