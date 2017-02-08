cringe

gigi hadid says she's exotic and thinks imaan and her probably share DNA

- vogue magazine called her "cool, aspirational and relatable"

- vogue low-key dragged her by saying that she didn't need a revolution in beauty norms to be appraised as beautiful because she's just the classic all-american beauty (sun-kiseed and blonde)

- people say she's the girl next door, but gigi knows she's pretty exotic from another angle

- as different as imaan and gigi look, she thinks they probably share DNA

- she doesn't know what "all-american" means, but maybe she's pretty damn "all-american" because everyone should be equal and free

- stans on twitter don't know what she was trying to say with this

