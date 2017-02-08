gigi hadid says she's exotic and thinks imaan and her probably share DNA

lol all the hadids are so dumb

real talk tho gigi looks like a fish and has got to be one of the most facially low budget "top" models ever Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gorl stop Reply

Thread

Link

what kind of 'i'm 1/5747543th cherokee' teas Reply

Thread

Link

Let me be hopelessly optimistic and assume she's referring to all humans having a common ancestor from Africa. Reply

Thread

Link

that's what i hope she thinks she's trying to say, but no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh girl Reply

Thread

Link

What is she even trying to say Reply

Thread

Link

What Reply

Thread

Link

Please stop Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna rme, but honestly it doesn't really matter how white passing you are, once white people find out you have nonwhite ancestry there definitely is an "ordering". I have a lot of white passing family members that have similar coloring to Gigi and I've heard A LOT of white people talk to them about their "Latin looks".





But LOL at the Imaan comment. We are all Africa~



Edited at 2017-02-08 06:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

imaan is of north african descent and gigi is of middle eastern descent



stop talking in public gigi, please. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean she also shares DNA with a chimpanzee. Reply

Thread

Link