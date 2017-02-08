gigi hadid says she's exotic and thinks imaan and her probably share DNA
Gigi talks to @voguemagazine for their March 2017 issue. (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/ttIbcmleOu— Hadid News (@HadidNews) February 8, 2017
- vogue magazine called her "cool, aspirational and relatable"
Gigi talks to @voguemagazine for their March 2017 issue. (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/Z4aEeEJkik— Hadid News (@HadidNews) February 8, 2017
- vogue low-key dragged her by saying that she didn't need a revolution in beauty norms to be appraised as beautiful because she's just the classic all-american beauty (sun-kiseed and blonde)
- people say she's the girl next door, but gigi knows she's pretty exotic from another angle
- as different as imaan and gigi look, she thinks they probably share DNA
- she doesn't know what "all-american" means, but maybe she's pretty damn "all-american" because everyone should be equal and free
- stans on twitter don't know what she was trying to say with this
source1-source2
real talk tho gigi looks like a fish and has got to be one of the most facially low budget "top" models ever
But LOL at the Imaan comment. We are all Africa~
stop talking in public gigi, please.