Which of you got me into this because I am obsessed with this rubbish Reply

Thread

Link

Also what should I watch now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What sort of things are you generally into? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well I don't know anymore because normally I would never watch anything like this. I figured Riverdale was pretty similar so I've been tentatively watching that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I'm responsible for a lot of people here getting into this enjoyable cheesy fun-trash, so if it was I, SORRY NOT SORRY BB Reply

Parent

Thread



Link