ONTD Roundup

daily pupdate time!!!



this was two minutes after i tucked them in for their nap yesterday









and this was five minutes after i tucked them in











and this is them today









look at that face







SO CUUUUTTEEE! Reply

holy shit they're so cute



that 4th picture is me as fuck when i'm asleep Reply

So much cuteness!!! Reply

i need to make him a ig omg a cutie! im soooo in love with my bisoux <3

I WANT HIM. GIMME. Reply

HIS EARRRRRSS!!!!!! Reply

I would follow the shit out of an instagram of him Reply

I DEMAND YOU GIVE ME THIS DOG. Reply

why are they so cute



why are puppies so cute



i want a puppy to raise and love as a dog. Reply

AHHHH SO CUTEEE!!! Reply

OMG ALL THESE ADORABLE PUPPIES. I wanna snuggle all of them. Reply

Our website at work was hacked and now it redirects to porn Reply

Lmao oh no! Reply

lmao omfg Reply

lmao



one of our client's website was hacked and it redirects to a shitty heavy metal song Reply

whoa this vid is incredible, ty Reply

wait a minute...



these are blacktip sharks, not blacktip reef sharks



GODDAMMIT



look at this! a good friend from the ocean! Reply

I feel like the older I get the more uncomfortable I am with sex scenes lol. Reply

i think this film is so underrated. River's performance is SO good, the ending makes me cry sf much.



and this scene is so sweet <3 (all these years later & i still want samantha's outfit)



Whenever I think of this movie I automatically think of this song lol Reply

So Liz Warren can't read Coretta's letter, but when Merkley and Bernie did it, no one said shit....



I mean, sexism? Recoiling after backlash? Realizing social media will prevail in getting the letter read by the masses? I have no idea wtf is up with Republicunts other than their typical stupidity. Reply

im stunned at how the GOP is so openly coming for every branch of government to ensure they rule everything for decades to come and no ones batting an eye. between how terrible the DNC is, to amerikkkan's ignorance on how to fight this im just literally perplexed. we gon die., Reply

I think we know WHAT we need to do, but right now.... I mean, we're stuck in an organizing trap for at least another year. Once the new DNC chair gets elected, hopefully things will start moving faster where we can draft candidates and start structuring where to put our time and money. Reply

trash verizon couldn't fix my terrible speed so i cancelled it (didn't have to pay a fee) but now i don't have a password to watch my shows at work. FML. and theres no point on getting another company since I'm moving with ross fairly soon. FML. i wanna watch my trash tv! Reply

depression just hits hard in ways you really don't expect. which is so fucking annoying. Reply

i feel you, sis. <3 Reply

<3 ilu Reply

I just had the most delicious orange strawberry banana nice cream Reply

sounds so good! Reply

The combination of the world sucking, it being almost v-day and missing my shitty ex, and this damn ear infection makes me feel super depressed today.

What's one small thing you do that makes you happy?



Also, I plan on asking my doctor tomorrow but if I have an ear infection, can I get my hair done? Random but I plan on cutting and coloring it and now I'm paranoid water or something else will get inside my ear. lol Reply

Something small that makes me happy: I'm planning a board game party for next month :) Reply

My cat is a small thing that makes me very happy. She can be a punk but I love that she'll wake me up in the middle of the night just to give me kisses. Reply

Can anyone recommend a cushion foundation for someone who's super pale (like #13 in MISSHA Signature Real Complete BB cream or #42 in Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation) and can get a little oily in the t-zone? I don't need a ton of coverage. My skin is looking decent recently and I hear cushion foundations are good if you don't have a lot of skin problems. Reply

😍



omggggggg Reply

In honor of this week’s 400th (!!!) episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ we’re ranking every single episode: https://t.co/YN91l887ul pic.twitter.com/JDdIPrY0OR — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) February 8, 2017





So far the list is objectively wrong ("Bombshell" deserves to be so much higher!!! Twincest, finally!), but of course it's fun to read and argue about it. And thanks to the comments I've discovered the So Screencrush is ranking EVERY SVU episode:So far the list is objectively wrong ("Bombshell" deserves to be so much higher!!! Twincest, finally!), but of course it's fun to read and argue about it. And thanks to the comments I've discovered the Law & Order: Special Viewing Unit podcast , sooooo that's what I'll be listening to for the next several...years. Reply

I love SVU, I spend too much time every Saturday when there's a marathon. lol

I've never heard that podcast, but I'm very interested and probably going to listen to all of them now lol Reply

LOL, did you watch last weekend? "Forget the haters, come to the party!" XD Reply

(tho there's a qt 'boy problems' hat that i'll probably buy lbr)



crj just updated her e-store and i cant
(tho there's a qt 'boy problems' hat that i'll probably buy lbr)

I just bought Emotion B-sides on vinyl from her shop (signed because YOLO), I was so stoked they had it! I can't wait to get it.



btw imgur doesn't work lol Reply

