ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- Jane the Virgin 3x11 Promo
- Lena Dunham says "soul-crushing pain" of Donald Trump victory made her lose weight
- Zayn defends Gigi's racism controversy + Doesn't Want You To Try to Educate Him
- The View talks about DeVos and more
- Beyoncé sued for sampling deceased social media star without permission
- Sufjan Stevens: "God has no political boundary"
- Katy is back: Will perform new song at the Grammys!
- Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Awake and Talking
- Simone Biles calls out Gabby Douglas for not replying to any of the Final Five's texts
wed mood
Re: wed mood
this was two minutes after i tucked them in for their nap yesterday
and this was five minutes after i tucked them in
and this is them today
look at that face
that 4th picture is me as fuck when i'm asleep
i need to make him a ig
why are puppies so cute
i want a puppy to raise and love as a dog.
one of our client's website was hacked and it redirects to a shitty heavy metal song
Letter B
Re: Letter B
Re: Letter B
Re: Letter B
these are blacktip sharks, not blacktip reef sharks
GODDAMMIT
Re: Letter B
365 Movies I Have Never Seen Before
#039: Fairly good, '80s family drama with a touching performance from Christine Lahti.
And all the movies in my challenge so far at my letterboxd
Re: 365 Movies I Have Never Seen Before
and this scene is so sweet <3 (all these years later & i still want samantha's outfit)
Re: 365 Movies I Have Never Seen Before
I mean, sexism? Recoiling after backlash? Realizing social media will prevail in getting the letter read by the masses? I have no idea wtf is up with Republicunts other than their typical stupidity.
What's one small thing you do that makes you happy?
Also, I plan on asking my doctor tomorrow but if I have an ear infection, can I get my hair done? Random but I plan on cutting and coloring it and now I'm paranoid water or something else will get inside my ear. lol
cushion foundation recs for super pale people?
😍
So far the list is objectively wrong ("Bombshell" deserves to be so much higher!!! Twincest, finally!), but of course it's fun to read and argue about it. And thanks to the comments I've discovered the Law & Order: Special Viewing Unit podcast, sooooo that's what I'll be listening to for the next several...years.
I've never heard that podcast, but I'm very interested and probably going to listen to all of them now lol
(tho there's a qt 'boy problems' hat that i'll probably buy lbr)
