so bad. so, so, so very bad Reply

Thread

Link

so many dead eyes Reply

Thread

Link

adwoa deserves better Reply

Thread

Link

UGH Reply

Thread

Link

and none for unclean panties bella

BYE Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anna doesn't seem to like bella, she barely gets any us vogue work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anna prefers blondes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

part of it is gigi's worth ethic. everyone says she's one of the best to work w so aside from being popular, she's probably requested Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unclean panties? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

kendull's plastic face doesn't belong there Reply

Thread

Link

lmao..erm no



and lol at them hiding ashley. couldn't throw a dark skin girl in there either Reply

Thread

Link

and her hand being down is definitely suppose to make her thigh look thinner. like come on now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

first thing i noticed. ridiculous but not surprising. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh good, it wasn't just me thinking that when i saw the pic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh those turtlenecks Reply

Thread

Link

I hate it Reply

Thread

Link

terrible



tyra would not approve of the last one's missing hand



and dead eyes everywhere. only the first one looks alive. Reply

Thread

Link

AMPUTATED Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Adwoa is oddly hot. Everyone else is whatever.



This is a terrible cover. Reply

Thread

Link

Yawns...

"No norm is the new norm" Well ok... Reply

Thread

Link

only time an Asian can be on the cover of Vogue US is when it's with a bunch of other models. + they fucked up on Liu Wen's photoshop.



Reply

Thread

Link

My only knowledge of models comes from ontd so I have a doubt, isn't Ashley Graham a "real" model? why her expression (or whatever you call it) here is so bad? Reply

Thread

Link

They all look pretty uncomfortable so I don't really blame her for the weird expression Reply

Parent

Thread



Link