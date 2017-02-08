February 8th, 2017, 06:12 pm just444 US Vogue March 2017 sourceLiu Wen, Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti Tagged: bella / gigi hadid, kardashian / jenner, magazine covers and articles, models Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 114114 comments Add comment
BYE
and lol at them hiding ashley. couldn't throw a dark skin girl in there either
tyra would not approve of the last one's missing hand
and dead eyes everywhere. only the first one looks alive.
This is a terrible cover.
"No norm is the new norm" Well ok...