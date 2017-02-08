February 8th, 2017, 11:45 am wheresandrae Isabelle Huppert promoting ELLE on The Late Show Queen of the craft, best living/working actress, Meryl is dead, best performance of the last 5+ years, Emma Stone is shaking, etc.source Tagged: french celebrities, late night talk show Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
(Did anyone else see her movie Abuse of Weakness from a few years ago? It got a lot of praise and I LOATHED it. Am I alone??)
Even before the nom I was telling everyone I could to go see it. The character was something else I tell you. I hope she wins
Edited at 2017-02-08 05:12 pm (UTC)
unlike isabelle who made her movie :)
Glad she's doing the promo circuit
shes so funny & entertaining in interviews but she didnt really get a chance to speak much here. need 2 see her on graham norton tbh
I can't believe Emma Stone is the frontrunner for La La Land what the fuck is that