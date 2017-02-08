I want her & Denzel to win the Oscars so baaaadddddly. And they weren't even my fave movies/performances of the year, but I just...need it to happen.



(Did anyone else see her movie Abuse of Weakness from a few years ago? It got a lot of praise and I LOATHED it. Am I alone??)

lol I don't like Breillat in general, I wasn't a fan of that one either

I just didn't buy it for a goddamn second -- and it's based on her real experience! But I didn't buy that she'd fall for that dude's nonsense and give him all her money for no reason; he was a terrible actor and not at all ~charming and it was just so flat and ridic and blah. I'm still peeved, apparently.

I need her to snatch that Oscar.

That would be amazing and hilarious to see.

I can almost feel it!!!! but... idk, lbr. gg always has some surprises, but the oscars are lame af

queen of campaigning and hustling, great inventor of acting, automatically the greatest talk show guest ever, colbert is blessed

lmao how can you argue stella gibson?

I havent seen La La Land and dont really want to so I cant comment on Emmas performance, but holy shit, Elle was a trip and a half.



Even before the nom I was telling everyone I could to go see it. The character was something else I tell you. I hope she wins Reply

Than i suggest not to watch LLL at all, if you don't want to get pissed at the thought of Emma Stone winning over Isabelle.

um Rebecca Hall in Christine was the best performance of 2016 tho. I still want her to win the oscar tbh even tho i didn't care for Elle :/

i wanna watch christine but i have a feeling it'll push me back into a depressive episode, destroy me, etc. how depressing is it?



Edited at 2017-02-08 05:12 pm (UTC) Reply

it is really depressing and even tho the movie is flawed af, it really affected me and is such a relatable film to someone dealing with depression (at least for me it was)

Yes, best Lifetime Original performance of 2016

um stop, sis. Her performance was the best, period. Ron Perlman agrees with me. His opinion >>>>>>>>>> ontd tbh https://twitter.com/perlmutations/statu s/823916618858131456

who's the fuck is ron perlman gbfhjdnk

i wouldn't expect more from someone with the username chastainy tbh :)

get me! i just googled and the guy does bunch of crap action movies zzzzzz

wait, you really didn't know who ron perlman was? i thought you were joking smh

lmaoooo no, only thing i've seen him in was fantastic beast but don't rlly remember his face

she was good but couldn't save the movie



unlike isabelle who made her movie :) Reply

srsly, a single slip on that acting and the entire movie would be lauded as garbage. isabelle was flawless.

lol Rebecca made the movie. Also, i'm a fan of both Verhoeven and huppert, but Elle was a letdown. Also, andres, your taste has gone to shit with the amy adams and kristen stewart comments so don't even try it, sis

LMAOOO keep tabbings, didn't think the film drama on ONTD could reach letterboxd levels

lmao nah i just like trolling andrew (the op) lmao

did u see personal shopper? get back to me after you've been blessed tbh!

omg u seaward i did and it was so meh?and Kristen acting is the same. like, how could Assayas go from a goddess of acting such as maggie cheung to that bland thing known as kristen stewart? like tbh the only Assayas films i've really like Irma Veep and Summer Hours, but other than that, he's mediocre at best just saying

Rebecca Hall is amazing, but she'll have her chance. Isabelle needs to take this.

no one is saying otherwise tho? i want isabelle to win that oscar too, but i'm just saying that rebecca was the best of 2016, that's all :)

I´m still pissed that she didn't get nominated. Underrated movie as well

i totally agree with you :) <333

lmaooo your comment OP! IA!

Glad she's doing the promo circuit Reply

I didn't mind Emma in La La Land, she was no doubt better than Ryan, who put little to no effort into the movie. But she was still boring, most likely cause of the shit script. Let La La Land win the tech awards and have QUEEN Isabelle win Actress (or Portman - just not Emma).

banned imo

queen of caucasian ageing and campaigning



shes so funny & entertaining in interviews but she didnt really get a chance to speak much here. need 2 see her on graham norton tbh Reply

yeah Colbert did an awful job imo

I love her omg when Paul V won Best Foreign Film for Elle at the Globes and he was shouting her out and she was like standing up but awkwardly crouching a bit... I died.

I can't believe Emma Stone is the frontrunner for La La Land what the fuck is that



I can't believe Emma Stone is the frontrunner for La La Land what the fuck is that Reply

slay me queen

lol I just came into this post to mention how much this movie traumatized me. She was incredible in it though.

Vive la reine!!!

