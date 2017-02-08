Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Dies Aged 45

My mom has a brain tumor as well, she's 48. I can't bare the thought that she won't beat this... Reply

I wish you and your family all the best. Reply

THat is so scary, I'm sorry you're going through that! Wishing you and yours the best! Reply

I'm sorry :( Wishing you and your mom the best. Reply

aw. her coke fuelled antics were heat magazine's heyday about 10 years ago.



rip tpt Reply

awful news Reply

rip :( oddly sad about this. i liked the fact that she was very unapologetically herself. 45 is far too young. Reply

This is really sad. I was really surprised I thought she was older. So young. Reply

wOW. That's terrible. I've always remembered her name from reading about her exploits in Hello as a kid Reply

Sad news. I had no idea she was ill. Reply

45, holy shit that's so young :( rip. Reply

I've always had a soft spot for her. I had no idea she was sick RIP. Reply

Sad news, people are already bringing up the drug past even though the brain tumor has been mentioned many times.



Horrible things they are, my sister died of a brain tumor at only 27, only 4 months after being diagnosed, she had 3 kids and her baby girl turned 1 a month before she died. She was mis-diagnosed with PPD and related migraines.



It made me hyper aware of keeping better track of my own headaches, especially if I have blurred vision or if I am dizzy. It seems a tad dramatic I know, but her case showed me that you can never be too careful.



Edited at 2017-02-08 05:17 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't think that's dramatic at all. I do have migraines but still pay attention to them and whether they seem different or not. You can never be too careful. Reply

I was wondering why she seemed familiar and then I remembered I'd seen her on Would I Lie to You? a couple of times. She was hilarious.



RIP 45 is too young. :( Reply

