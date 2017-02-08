Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Dies Aged 45
We are very sorry to hear of the loss of Tara Parker-Tomkinson. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. https://t.co/VZ2Lwd0L3h— BrainTumourResearch (@braintumourrsch) February 8, 2017
* Had been battling a brain tumour since last January
* Most known for her appearance on and presenting of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
source
so sad. 45 is far too young. :(
rip tpt
Horrible things they are, my sister died of a brain tumor at only 27, only 4 months after being diagnosed, she had 3 kids and her baby girl turned 1 a month before she died. She was mis-diagnosed with PPD and related migraines.
It made me hyper aware of keeping better track of my own headaches, especially if I have blurred vision or if I am dizzy. It seems a tad dramatic I know, but her case showed me that you can never be too careful.
Edited at 2017-02-08 05:17 pm (UTC)
RIP 45 is too young. :(