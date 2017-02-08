jess

Jeremy McConnell Appears On This Morning



* Phillip says he told them both to shut up and be private about the relationship
* Says he never claimed that Stephanie's baby wasn't his (are u sure?)
* Knows of one other person that could be the dad
* Just wants reassurance that the baby is his so that he can step up
* Admits that he cheated on Stephanie
* 'I'm not fame hungry' (lol)

he's trash tbh!
