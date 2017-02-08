Jeremy McConnell Appears On This Morning
* Phillip says he told them both to shut up and be private about the relationship
* Says he never claimed that Stephanie's baby wasn't his (are u sure?)
* Knows of one other person that could be the dad
* Just wants reassurance that the baby is his so that he can step up
* Admits that he cheated on Stephanie
* 'I'm not fame hungry' (lol)
he's trash tbh!
the way he played into stephanie's insecurities (not that she isn't a complete nightmare) and basically made her fall in love with him on national tv is impressive and disgusting.
Bitch what are you famous for? Famous for being a gross fuckboy.
I really detest these nobodies that are just 'famous' for literally nothing - TOWIE, Ex On The Beach, etc, etc, etc
lmao as if this was such a difficult thing to achieve. hes such a tool i still cant believe they have a baby