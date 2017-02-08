Lady Gaga responds to Body Shamers: "I'm proud of my body"
people body shaming lady gaga better come at me and my busted can of biscuits next !!!! pic.twitter.com/mnsG4J2Bdi— abby (@calmdownitsabby) February 8, 2017
After being body-shamed by internet trolls for flaunting a normal person stomach during her Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga is standing up for herself.
Though Gaga has recieved a ton of support on social media for flaunting her belly, she took the time to respond to the criticism on her latest instagram post.
"I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga"
Queen of inspiration!
