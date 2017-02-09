Tom Hiddleston Talks About Taylor Swift for GQ

On Taylor Swift: "I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time."

On Hiddleswift: "Of course it was real. We decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel… She's incredible. A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else."

On the I ♥︎ T.S. shirt: "The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this. The friend pulled out the "I ♥ T.S." tank top and we all laughed about it. It was a joke. It was a joke, among friends. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing."

