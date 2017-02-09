Tom Hiddleston Talks About Taylor Swift for GQ

The whole squad owns an I heart TS top? Oh Lord 🙄 Reply

The friend pulled out the 'I heart T.S.' tank top that Taylor's squad all own.



Oh. That's...really not any better.

He should just not talk about any of this tbh, it's embarrassing.

Yeah, I figured he would just never talk about any of it ever again in the hopes that we'd all forget. Reply

Sorry but I quoted him out of context. He didn't say that. Edited it already. Reply

yeah I just noticed when I read it myself. No worries, it's kind of a weirdly written article. Reply

he just keeps making it worse doesn't he Reply

it is weird as hell that they just have a bunch of those shirts lying around at that party. does she pass them out as a sort of welcome package? Reply

Mte it ain't cute for real Reply

this is incredibly embarrassing Reply

i'm cringing Reply

Sorry but I quoted him out of context. He didn't say that. Edited it already. Reply

and what did she do when she was found out as a snake

can you tell me that tom

i want to know Reply

Loving this cult.



Loving this cult.

Sorry but I quoted him out of context. He didn't say that. Edited it already. Reply

of course the whole squad has I <3 TS tank tops Reply

i'm sure it's included in the orientation sessions along with a packet of media ready quotes she's pre-approved. Reply

Oops at me. He didn't actually say that. Reply

that's just sad Reply

None of that t-shirt story except for the part about the squad all owning it sounds true. Reply

The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?'



what kind of NONSENSE Reply

lmaoooo @ all of us zeroing in on the same quote Reply

except for the combo breaker Reply

He needs to stop talking about this fucking bullshit.

Seriously at this long winded story about hurting his back and the sun and having to wear the tank top. Just STFU.





Edited at 2017-02-08 04:25 pm (UTC) Reply

I think it's classy how he isn't slamming her publically.



Reply

i can't..at him saying he wasn't used to the fame and the cameras.. like it's taylor swift?! taylor swift of 1989 who just finished a world tour



you knew what you were doing. Reply

Like, the very first time they interacted publicly at the Met Gala went viral. He can't expect anyone to believe he didn't know what he was signing up for. Reply

ikr who did he think he was dating some C lister ? Reply

