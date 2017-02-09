Tom Hiddleston Talks About Taylor Swift for GQ
On Taylor Swift: "I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time."
Presenting GQ's latest cover star, Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) https://t.co/E9hAjffzEz pic.twitter.com/rMB2c5bWZU— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 8, 2017
On Hiddleswift: "Of course it was real. We decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel… She's incredible. A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else."
On the I ♥︎ T.S. shirt: "The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this. The friend pulled out the "I ♥ T.S." tank top and we all laughed about it. It was a joke. It was a joke, among friends. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing."
Oh. That's...really not any better.
He should just not talk about any of this tbh, it's embarrassing.
i'm cringing
can you tell me that tom
i want to know
Loving this cult.
what kind of NONSENSE
Seriously at this long winded story about hurting his back and the sun and having to wear the tank top. Just STFU.
you knew what you were doing.