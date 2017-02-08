Film - The Emperor&#39;s New Groove

"The OA" is getting a second season!




- it's a weird Netflix series from ethereal hipsters Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij
- it's officially getting a second season
- we don't know anything else yet lol

Thank Gawd tbh. If that had been the end of the story I would've been so mad; we def need more explanation. Did you like the first season? Have you learned all of The Movements? Isn't Jason Isaacs still sexy af?
