"The OA" is getting a second season!
#TheOA is coming back to @netflix for a second season. https://t.co/6KvypkZitN— TV Guide Magazine (@TVGuideMagazine) February 8, 2017
- it's a weird Netflix series from ethereal hipsters Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij
- it's officially getting a second season
- we don't know anything else yet lol
Thank Gawd tbh. If that had been the end of the story I would've been so mad; we def need more explanation. Did you like the first season? Have you learned all of The Movements? Isn't Jason Isaacs still sexy af?
I would recommend starting the second episode and if you can't get into it, quit. The first ep, imo, feels very different from the rest of the show.
Brit Marling can do no wrong for me tbh
and yes, Jason Isaacs is still sexy af but he should stop dyeing his hair
I love the violin piece that is played throughout the show.
Plus I'll do anything to support Netflix's trend of crafting TRULY original stories.
I better get some Homer next season tho tbh, he needs to be real.
People had been telling me that the end was awful and pissed them off so I skipped to the end and was like ".....oh"
hope Buck gets a bigger role this time 🙏
I watched it with my bf's family and it was awkward af when they spent like a minute showing the angry dude fucking that chick (he got a nice ass tho).