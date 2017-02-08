"The OA" is getting a second season!

I like Brit and Zal and they seem super passionate about everything, but I wish they would branch out of the culty/weird shit they always to do.



I watched the first episode and didn't like it. I'm thinking about finishing it to know what the hell is going on and for Riz Ahmed. Is it worth it? Reply

not really, riz is barely in it anyway Reply

I think it's worth it because I loved it, but don't watch it for Riz. He's not in it much.



I would recommend starting the second episode and if you can't get into it, quit. The first ep, imo, feels very different from the rest of the show. Reply

no. it's a pretentious self-indulgent show that makes sense until it doesn't. Reply

I really enjoyed it up until the end of the finale. Hopefully there's substance to the next season that they were already working towards and they aren't just throwing it together because they got popular/renewed. Reply

I watched the first five episodes when I was flying over Christmas and couldn't get into it. It was so damn slow. Did they fix that with the second half of the season? Reply

I appreciate that I could watch an entire season and only 80% sure about what's going on. It is really interesting and I need to know what happend to the other OAs. Reply

Watching most of the first season was like secondhand embarrassment for me with those movements, especially at the end lorddd Reply

good, easily netflix's best show Reply

honestly loved all of it, but i spaced it out over two weeks, i think i enjoyed it more that way than those who binged it all at once looking for a definite 'answer'

Brit Marling can do no wrong for me tbh



and yes, Jason Isaacs is still sexy af but he should stop dyeing his hair Reply

I loved this shoe except for the last episode.



I love the violin piece that is played throughout the show.



yaaaaaaaaas I loved this weird ass little show. I get why some people didn't like the finale but I personally loved it and bawled my eyes out.



Plus I'll do anything to support Netflix's trend of crafting TRULY original stories.



I better get some Homer next season tho tbh, he needs to be real. Reply

I really liked this series too, and I'm excited for all the shows Netflix has been pushing out. Original, fresh, interesting casts.



<3 Reply

I watched the first ep and got bored



People had been telling me that the end was awful and pissed them off so I skipped to the end and was like ".....oh" Reply

Homer is real Reply

Something always survives. pic.twitter.com/hQhKg3vgDY — The OA (@The_OA) February 8, 2017





hope Buck gets a bigger role this time 🙏 this was just posted too lmaohope Buck gets a bigger role this time 🙏 Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] shot in the heart (I mean straight into her chest) and didn't die instantly lol, she was awake while going to the hospital like wtf? Def didn't understand that, and If the whole alt realities thing is real then it's going to be a very interesting second season.

Question. Do you guys think that the movements and shit was real or she was esquizo? Btw i didn't understand how she was Reply

