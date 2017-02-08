Tyga sued (must be Wednesday) for having his friends beat up a process server
According to several reports Tyga is being sued yet again. Shockingly, this lawsuit his inability to pay any type of bill. You might remember back in November when Tyga got served at his own birthday party.
Allegedly Tyga was so enraged by this that he had his entourage beat up the process server before throwing him out of the nightclub. The process server is now suing Tyga since he allegedly encouraged the beating in which the process server was even choked.
Unsurprisingly Tyga hasn't commented on the matter or the fact that the lawsuit literally refers to him as a "minor celebrity known more for his social life than his music".
Source 1 and 2
