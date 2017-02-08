Tyga sued (must be Wednesday) for having his friends beat up a process server

yass the ultimate bad boy for the ultimate bad bish on instagram. Love is real, loyalty is all that matters etccc



"minor celebrity known more for his social life than his music"







lmao. true tho Reply

lol right?



Honestly that's my favorite part. Reply

lol mte. he makes music? i don't recall Reply

Musician and AC-TOR! Reply

Acting where? When claiming income while applying for loans? Reply

Excuse u his prestigious career spans FIVE years and includes smash hits like Boo! A Madea Halloween and Barbershop: the Next Cut! Reply

Get that EGOT. Reply

Ugh, I had to do a project with the movie Dope for class just editing together different shot types and it made my hatred of Tyra go even deeper. Reply

lol right, so accurate Reply

i seriously cackled ugly Reply

Lol that description. What a useless person he is. Reply

yes a useless pedophile Reply

Tragic, just like his face Reply

And his career. And his life choices. And his lack of shame. And his inability to take care of himself and needs a teenager sugar mama. And his parental skills. And his pedo tendencies. Etc. What ISN'T tragic about this guy? Reply

it's tragic he's not dead



yeah i know i'm mean but i have no sympathy for pedos Reply

What a messy bitch Reply

I always try to remind myself that the dudes i dated when I was 18 definitely weren't winners either but damn I did not ignore obvious signs homegirl has gotten already that this dude is a loser. Love yourself gdi Reply

i can't think of T*ga without remembering this iconic trash bop



nnnnnnnnn i forgot he was in the shit show. Reply

I remember this.



I wish I'd forgotten this.





Edited at 2017-02-08 04:23 pm (UTC)

He is so vile. Reply

lmao what music has he made?



I remember none



Kylie needs to drop him so bad but she won't :/ Reply

I really hope she doesn't end up having a kid with this fool. Reply

Piece of shit Reply

so disgusting!

dumbass Reply

i cant think of anything that could possibly better fit his brand than this story Reply

He couldn't be more pathetic if he tried Reply

Oh just wait. Reply

lmao he's such a fucking loser. I can't believe anyone would willingly want to be associated with him. Reply

But the real question is, will his friends sue for not paying them to beat up the bouncer?



I wonder if Kylie will ever leave him or will he leave her first for another young girl? Reply

wait they choked the guy???? tf!?! dude was just doing his job, something he's gonna have to find soon to pay off all these bills & lawsuits lmao Reply

Silly girl that's what Kylie is for. Reply

