Ex's Memoir: Judy Garland Groped by Munchkins on 'Wizard of Oz' Set

A newly-discovered, unfinished memoir by Judy Garland's third husband, Sidney Luft, makes the claim that she was groped by some of the male actors who played Munchkins while filmingGarland was only 16 years old when she filmed the movie. Luft's manuscript alleges “They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small. They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress. The men were 40 or more years old.”Luft, who was married to Garland from 1952 to 1965 and was the father of two of her three children, died in 2005. His unfinished memoir was discovered last year in his archives and has now been published under the titleThe book also details Judy's severe drug addiction, battles with depression and repeated suicide attempts, a toxic relationship with her "demon" mother and an abortion Luft claims Judy had in 1951 because they were panicked about what an out-of-wedlock pregnancy would mean for the Broadway show she was about to do in an effort to revive her career after MGM fired her.Judy Garland died in 1969 of an accidental overdose, just months after marrying her fifth husband.