Eva Green, Gemma Arterton to Star in 'Vita & Virginia' movie
Berlin: Eva Green, Gemma Arterton to Star in Virginia Woolf Love Story (Exclusive) https://t.co/aemYjxiq0b pic.twitter.com/Nu4UNm2TSr— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2017
- directed by Chanya Button (Burn, Burn, Burn) from a script by Eileen Atkins based on her own play
- 'Vita & Virginia,' is based on the true story of the love affair and friendship between literary icon Virginia Woolf (played by Green) and author Vita Sackville-West (played by Arterton)
source: Hollywood Reporter 1 2