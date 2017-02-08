gorl

Colbert Finally Tops Fallon (in Viewers, not sexually)


  • Jimmy Fallon still leads late night when it comes to the 18-49 demo but overall audience has shrunk since the end of 2016

  • The Late Show beat The Tonight Show in total viewers last week

  • Not necessarily because Colbert's viewers are skyrocketing, but because Fallon's are falling lol

  • "The lack of major movement of the needle for Colbert and Kimmel seems to indicate that Fallon’s viewers aren’t switching their allegiance; they may simply be tuning out all together."

source

