Colbert Finally Tops Fallon (in Viewers, not sexually)

i hope his audience shrunk because of him paling with osp Reply

Nice nice~ Reply

How the mighty have Fallon Reply

Nice Reply

Tonight! #PresidentBannon is more concerned about media coverage than he is about spelling. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Ha2nPaiPrj — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 8, 2017





bc this is not a time for nonsense catchphrase jimmy bc this is not a time for nonsense catchphrase jimmy Reply

I'd let Colbert top me every day of the week Reply

Roleplaying with him would be a wild ride. Reply

Good. He's the least funny of the 3 and deserves failing after having Trump on tbh. Reply

Kimmel has the best segments, fun inside jokes and pre-recorded stuff. Colbert has the best writing/openning monologue. Fallon has the best musical guests and gets viral when he makes A-listers play embarrassing games. Reply

But seriously, total viewrs don't mean shit on broadcast networks, advertisers are only here for the sacred 18-49 demo. Colbert probably gets lucky the old people fall asleep/forget to change their channel from CBS Reply

Haven't looked at him the same since Trump. He always annoyed me but thought he was harmless.



Now I just see him as a coward and an ass kisser. But that's what Jay Leno was so it makes sense. Reply

I may sound too young, but the current line up of late night is better than Letterman/Leno times.

At this point I want someting werid to happen to broadcast network late nite, why Fox or CW won't try a late nite line-up with queer/poc/female/all-of-the-above hosts at least for one season? The waste money all the time anyway Reply

Never 4get, never 4give Reply

how many times can a person watch a manchild giggle while he gets food smashed in his face? Reply

I also think people just need Trump therapy and Colbert goes in.



People are salivating for action, not pretending reality doesn't exist. That's what Trump supporters do. Reply

How is Kimmel not the most viewed tho? I always get the impression he's the most popular and his segments seem more known by the mainstream? Idk I def hear about him the most Reply

To me it was obvious Fallon is the most popular, all the A-listers go to him first, numerous examples of his games go viral all the time, all the musicians book him too, even Trump decided his show for a reason Reply

Link