Colbert Finally Tops Fallon (in Viewers, not sexually)
- Jimmy Fallon still leads late night when it comes to the 18-49 demo but overall audience has shrunk since the end of 2016
- The Late Show beat The Tonight Show in total viewers last week
- Not necessarily because Colbert's viewers are skyrocketing, but because Fallon's are falling lol
- "The lack of major movement of the needle for Colbert and Kimmel seems to indicate that Fallon’s viewers aren’t switching their allegiance; they may simply be tuning out all together."
Someone had to do it
Re: Someone had to do it
bc this is not a time for nonsense catchphrase jimmy
Now I just see him as a coward and an ass kisser. But that's what Jay Leno was so it makes sense.
At this point I want someting werid to happen to broadcast network late nite, why Fox or CW won't try a late nite line-up with queer/poc/female/all-of-the-above hosts at least for one season? The waste money all the time anyway
People are salivating for action, not pretending reality doesn't exist. That's what Trump supporters do.